Opinion: Why Leicester City could surprise many in this year's FA Youth Cup

Leicester City under-18s are in fine form this season, and could be the surprise package in this season's FA Youth Cup.

The youngsters, managed by former FA Cup winner Trevor Peake, have picked up some impressive results so far this season, most notably putting four past Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-2 win and picking up a 2-0 victory over Arsenal. The young Foxes also recorded an impressive 6-1 friendly win over Rangers at Ibrox.

Defensive power

A key player in the squad is defender Lukáš Hušek. The 17-year-old Czech stands at an almighty 6'7", towering above almost every senior defender in the Premier League. Hušek was signed from FK Jablonec earlier this year the Czech Republic under-18 international is held in very high regard by the coaching staff at Leicester City.

Goals galore

In the attacking quarters, Leicester City under-18s have a dangerous trio. Attacking players Conor Tee and Khanya Leshabela are both local boys who are impressive with the ball at their feet. Tee has scored 4 goals in 9 starts in the U18 Premier League so far this season. Leshabela is a central playmaker whose style is very easy on the eye. The youngster is pushing for under-23 football this campaign.

Another dangerous attacking player is 17-year-old Tyrese Shade, who was signed earlier this year from Solihull Moors. Shade, known for his creative traits from midfield, has been playing as a number nine for Leicester this season and has scored three goals so far. He is another player who has impressed Trevor Peake and his assistant Stephen Kirby.

All in all, Leicester City look likely to match their club-record achievement of reaching the semi-finals of The FA Youth Cup. The campaign will kick off later this season.