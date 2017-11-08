Laurent Koscielny to retire from International football after 2018 FIFA World Cup

Laurent Koscielny has stated that he will retire from International football, come the end of the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The defender has featured at three major competitions for France, since making his debut back in 2011.

Koscielny still has the World Cup finals next summer to look forward too with his country, but in a recent interview with L'Equipe, he claimed that "There is an end to everything."

One last push

Arsenal's star defender has been an integral part of the French squad these last few years, and Koscielny believes that next summer is the most fitting way to end his International career.

"After the World Cup, I would be almost 33-years-old, it will be time to leave the place" Koscielny said.

"I have six months left in the French team to blossom and take as many memories as my wife would say."

Achilles issues

The Frenchman has been struggling lately with an ongoing Achilles problem, which has to monitored regularly.

"Every morning I have my treatment for my Achilles and I know I need to do this to the end of my career," Koscielny claimed.

"Now, every day I do this and it is okay but sometimes with all the games we play every three days, it is difficult and I need to have a rest to recover well for my Achilles."

It's a decision which will come as a huge blow for France and Didier Deschamps, but it's a positive one for Arsenal, as Koscielny will look to stay injury-free for his remaining playing days.