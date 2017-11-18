Report: Galatasaray enter race to sign Marouane Fellaini

Galatasaray have entered the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Contract negotiations have stalled because of the Belgium international’s wage demands and he will be able to talk to overseas clubs interested in his services as early as January.

Galatasaray amongst the three frontrunners

According to The Sun, Galatasaray are prepared to fight La Liga high-flyers Valencia for Marouane Fellaini’s signature, while Turkish Süper Lig rivals Beşiktaş are closely monitoring the situation.

A lucrative offer will have to be put in place for the Belgian, building on his current £80,000-per-week earnings, and it’s believed each club is willing to do so.

Manager Igor Tudor has led Galatasaray to the summit of the league table after 11 matches, but failed to guide Aslanlar to European qualification after UEFA Europa League second qualifying round defeat to Swedish outfit Östersunds.

United eager to extend deal

Marouane Fellaini has been used as a scapegoat for a large chunk of his time at Manchester United after joining from Everton as David Moyes’ sole summer signing in 2013.

However, he’s become an important squad member under the guidance of José Mourinho and has won over the hearts of many fans through important goals and convincing performances.

Mourinho is keener to tie Fellaini down to a new deal than anyone and considers the 29-year-old as a fundamental component of his current, and future, plans at Old Trafford.

After a hamstring injury to key star Paul Pogba midway through September, the powerful Belgian thrived as his replacement and has managed four goals in nine appearances this term.