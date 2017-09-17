Manchester United 4-0 Everton: Late flurry of goals ensures Mourinho's men keep pace at the top of the table

Three goals in the final ten minutes of the game sealed a unconvincing 4-0 win for Manchester United against Everton at Old Trafford which sends them second in the table.

The day started perfectly for United when a fantastic long range strike from Antonio Valencia sent them on there way but the visitors really frustrated United after that until the late flurry of goals.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan finally added the second for United, before Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial added goals just before the final whistle.

The win means that United move to second in the Premier League, while Ronald Koeman's men suffered a third defeat in a row in the league which is worrying for them.

Both managers made interesting team and tactical changes to their teams for the game

Both managers tweaked their side's from their last Premier League games with José Mourinho making three changes to his side from the draw at Stoke City with Marouane Fellaini, Ashley Young and Juan Mata coming into the side to replace Paul Pogba, Matteo Darmian and Ander Herrera.

On the other hand, Koeman went back to what worked for them away at Manchester City earlier in the season by playing a 5-3-2 formation but what they lacked was confidence coming into the game on the back of three defeats.