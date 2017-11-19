Brighton v Stoke City Preview: Potters travel to the Amex in search of three points
STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Gordon Greer of Brighton heads the ball clear off the line during the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON 5th Round match between Stoke City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Britannia Stadium on February 19, 2011 in Stoke on T

Stoke City head to the Amex stadium after the international break to face a Brighton side who have gone four games without a defeat in the Premier League.

Last time out on the road, Stoke enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Watford but face a stern test against the Seagulls who currently occupy eighth. The Potters have not enjoyed back-to-back away victories since October 2015 and a victory here could see them leapfrog into the top half of the table.

Brighton, who had been tipped to struggle in their maiden Premier League season, buoyant from their early season form despite having a miserable record against Stoke. In eight meetings in all competitions, the Seagulls have failed to gain the upper hand, a barren run that stretches back to 2001.

League leaders, Manchester City are the only side to beat Chris Hughton’s men at the Amex thus far this season, the same side that drubbed Stoke 7-2 at the Bet365.