Brighton v Stoke City Preview: Potters travel to the Amex in search of three points

Stoke City head to the Amex stadium after the international break to face a Brighton side who have gone four games without a defeat in the Premier League.

Last time out on the road, Stoke enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Watford but face a stern test against the Seagulls who currently occupy eighth. The Potters have not enjoyed back-to-back away victories since October 2015 and a victory here could see them leapfrog into the top half of the table.

Brighton, who had been tipped to struggle in their maiden Premier League season, buoyant from their early season form despite having a miserable record against Stoke. In eight meetings in all competitions, the Seagulls have failed to gain the upper hand, a barren run that stretches back to 2001.

League leaders, Manchester City are the only side to beat Chris Hughton’s men at the Amex thus far this season, the same side that drubbed Stoke 7-2 at the Bet365.

Key players

The Seagulls will be hoping Glenn Murray’s fine form continues, scoring four goals in his last three games including the winner against Swansea last time out. Stoke’s defence hasn’t been up to scratch so far, this season, leaking 22 goals this season, the joint second worst record in the league. At the other end though the Midlands side have only failed to score once away from home this season.

Stoke’s stuttering start has started to stabilise and main man Xherdan Shaqiri has shone scoring once and registering two assists helping the Potters register four points in their last two games.

Team news

Hughton has a fully fit squad at his disposal except from long-term absentee with former Stoke midfielder Steve Sidwell (back). The former Celtic midfielder Beram Kayal could be in contention to feature for the first time this season after missing to date with a broken leg.

Stoke have been dealt another blow to hot prospect Jack Butland, who suffered a broken finger whilst on international duty with England last week. Mark Hughes is hopeful that the injury won’t keep the player out for long.

Other injury concerns for the Potters include Geoff Cameron who Hughes officially ruled out in his press conference still suffering from concussion, whilst Stephen Ireland remains a long-term absentee with a broken leg.

Possible starting XI's

Brighton: Ryan, Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Pröpper, Izquierdo, Gross, Murray

Subs from: Krul, Maenpaa, Hünemeier, Rosenior, Schelotto, Goldson, Suttner, Kayal, Skalak, Murphy, March, Brown, Baldock

Stoke: Grant, Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer, Pieters, Allen, Fletcher, Diouf, Shaqiri, Choupo-Moting, Sobhi

Subs from: Haugaard, Afellay, Adam, Berahino, Tymon, Verlinden, Martins Indi, Crouch

Brighton are punching well above their weight this season and the Potters head into the Monday night fixture knowing a point will be a good result.