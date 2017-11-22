Carlos Soler refuses to be drawn into speculation about Manchester United move

Valencia’s Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler is refusing to think about the speculation surrounding his future. Soler has been heavily linked with Manchester United in last few days. The Red Devils are reportedly targetting a January move for the twenty-year-old midfielder.

Soler has been in fine form this season after being a regular for the Spanish team. He came through the club’s academy and now putting a strong case for being one of the first picks for the starting eleven. The Spaniard has a long-term contract with Valencia which will complicate things if United are genuinely looking to sign him.

Soler focused on the present

Valencia has been one of the most improved teams in Europe this season. Marcelino has done a fine work with the team since taking over in summer. Soler has been a key member for the team which has been challenging Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

However, the young midfielder has refused to speak about the speculation. While talking to Spanish radio Cadena Cope, Soler said he knows “nothing about Manchester United’s interest and he is solely focused on Valencia right now.”

He further added that it will be foolish to think about a transfer as he has many years left on the current deal. Valencia will reportedly demand a fee in the region of £45 million for the midfielder if any team shows a genuine interest in January.

United should target a midfielder in January

The Old Trafford side suffered a slump in October after a strong start to the season. They sit second in Premier League but Manchester City have opened up a lead of eight points at the top. United have sorely missed Paul Pogba during this difficult period as the Frenchman was out for two months due to a hamstring injury.

In the absence of Pogba, United’s midfield has lacked creativity. Ander Herrera failed to step up in the absence of French midfielder which affected United’s style of play. This was evidently seen in their game against Newcastle where Pogba made his long-awaited return.

José Mourinho has refused to talk about his plans for the January window. United desperately need a cover for Pogba in order to manage his workload. Andreas Pereira is currently on loan at Valencia. The Brazilian has done well at the Spanish club. Mourinho should either bring him back or look for a creative central midfielder in January.