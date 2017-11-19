I feel blessed after making a goalscoring return from injury, admits Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba admitted that he felt blessed after making a goalscoring return from injury for Manchester United in their 4-1 victory against Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who had been out with a hamstring injury for nine weeks, made his comeback for Jose Mourinho's side in some style as he provided an assist for Anthony Martial's equaliser before scoring United's third goal on the day.

It was clear to see how much the goal meant to Pogba and the midfielder was thrilled to be on the pitch at Old Trafford after such a long time on the sidelines.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Pogba said "to come back, to play again" after so long out and to "see the fans again" the midfielder admitted that he felt "blessed" but the important thing was that "we had to win" the game to keep pace at the top of the Premier League which at the end of the day was "the most important thing."

The midfielder added that "most of last season I had injuries but small ones" which didn't keep him out long but the main thing is with this long injury "you have to recover well as the Premier League is different to Italy" in how intense it is but the midfielder just feels good to "come back" and once again give his all for the team.

Pogba went on to say that he "trained very hard to come back fit" and that the season is "really long" so it's important that every one in the team tries to "be fit" as in order to win the "league we need all our players" fit and firing.

Key players returning at such an important time for Mourinho's men

It wasn't just Pogba that made his comeback for United against Newcastle as Zlatan Ibrahimovic also made a long-awaited return as a second half substitute, while Marcos Rojo was on the bench for the full game after making his comeback after seven months out.

All three players have returned at a very important time for United in such a busy part of the season and they will all hope to play some part in United's next game away to FC Basel in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.