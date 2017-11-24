West Bromwich Albion FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: How will the Baggies respond to Pulis sacking?

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: How will the Baggies respond to Pulis sacking?

After the dismissal of Tony Pulis earlier this week it will be intriguing to see how the Baggies react when Gary Megson leads the team out for the first time since he was sacked in 2004.

MattyPerry
Matty Perry

Gary Megson sees his side travel to Wembley tomorrow afternoon to face a Tottenham Hotspur m outfit who lost 2-0 to North London rivals Arsenal in their last Premier League outing.

West Bromwich Albion have not won in the league since August and currently hover just above the relegation places.

But there will be a feeling of optimism amongst the travelling fans as life without Tony Pulis could spark a positive reaction.

Megson's approach

Former Bolton boss Megson will be leading the team out on Saturday, aware of the threat that Spurs pose. And he believes his team must ‘’roll up their sleeves’’ if they are to get a positive result against Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

He said: “They need to pitch up and start playing like we know they can play.

“The first thing you do is the easiest thing, you just roll your sleeves up and have a real good go.

“Tottenham are a fantastic side. I thought their performance against Real Madrid was top class.

“We’re under no illusions, like we said to the players at half-time on Saturday, you’re 3-0 down to one of the best teams in Europe, what do you do?’’

Team news

There are several injury concerns for the trip to Wembley as James Morrison and Craig Dawson are still out, while Nacer Chadli tore a muscle in training last week so will miss the return to his former club.

But with Megson wanting to spark a change further up the pitch, he will be happy to see the return of Oliver Burke who could make his first start for the Baggies on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns but they are still without Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama.

Stats

Albion have lost just one of their last five Premier League visits to Spurs, including the memorable halting of Tottenham’s 2015/2016 title charge.

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 15 top-flight meetings with West Brom – their only defeat being a 0-1 reverse in September 2014.

The Baggies have lost their last four Premier League matches and have had the second lowest amount of shots on goal this campaign with 103.

VAVEL Logo

    West Bromwich Albion FC News

    Darren Moore 'delighted' by West Bromwich Albion's solid performance in Newcastle United victory

    5 months ago

    West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool Preview: Can the Baggies mount the great escape again?

    5 months ago

    Darren Moore: "I am really pleased for the club"

    6 months ago

    West Brom 'lost belief' in loss to Leicester City, suggests Alan Pardew

    7 months ago

    Alan Pardew vows to 'fight until the end' at West Bromwich Albion

    7 months ago

    Pardew rues missed opportunity as West Brom plunge further into trouble

    7 months ago

    West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Huddersfield Town: Baggies left well adrift of safety with Pardew's future in doubt

    7 months ago

    Pardew admits he used FA Cup clash to make a stand after off-field antics

    8 months ago

    West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Southampton: Rondon wonder strike not enough for Baggies as Saints progress to quarter-finals

    8 months ago

    Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Preview: Leaders looking to burst buoyant Baggies' bubble

    8 months ago

    West Brom complete Daniel Sturridge loan deal

    8 months ago