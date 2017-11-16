Opinion: Pulis must invoke signs of change at West Brom as owner flies in

Under pressure Baggies boss, Tony Pulis, is hoping to save his job against Chelsea on Saturday as West Bromwich Albion owner flies in to assess the strength of fan fury.

West Brom owner, Guochuan Lai is flying in to watch his team come up against Premier League champions Chelsea, after fans have been emailing Albion chairman, John Williams, about their desire for Pulis to be sacked.

The Baggies chairman has exchanged emails with Albion fans who have voiced their frustration and says he will make decisions in the best interests of the club.

He said: ‘’I will, together with the board, make decisions to the best of my ability and always in the interest of the club.”

Fan discontent at West Brom

Albion fans displayed their discontent throughout the 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield last time out and a couple of Albion fans were even protesting at the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton with banners saying ‘’Pulis Out’’.

But the West Brom manager believes his team should never have got into this state as they could easily have more points if it wasn’t for individual errors.

‘’We’ve been our worst enemies, we could be sat here easily with an extra six points'' said Pulis.

''nobody would be criticising the three in the middle, the five at the back, the one up front or whatever. I don’t think the performances have been that bad, no-one has given us a hiding'' Pulis added.

‘’We have left a lot of points on the pitch.’’