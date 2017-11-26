Huddersfield Town player ratings vs Manchester City: Resistant Terriers lose late on against Pep Guardiola's league leaders

After a disappointing 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth the week before, Huddersfield Town were searching for some confidence at the start of a busy period of games. Returning to a noisy John Smith's Stadium could be just what the West Yorkshire side needed.

Terrier's defence repelled Manchester City's wave of attacks



Jonas Lössl: 7/10 - Relatively little to do throughout the whole game, but played well when required to make a save. Couldn't do very much for either goal.



Tommy Smith: 7/10 - The skipper stayed strong to try and keep Leroy Sané out for long periods of the game, and overall a good defensive effort. Had a shooting chance in the first half that was just slightly over the bar.



Christopher Schindler: 9/10 - Again, he showed his class, and proved why he is such an important player for Town. Made some crucial blocks and kept the City attackers away from the goal.



Mathias Jørgensen: 8/10 - Another committed performance from the popular Danish defender, who once again contributed to an effective Terrier's back line.



Scott Malone: 7/10 - Had to curb his natural attacking instincts to keep Sterling under control. Was responsible for City's first goal, after fouling Sterling in the penalty area.



Solid defensive display from Town's midfielders



Danny Williams: 8/10 - Worked tirelessly throughout the game to break up City's attacks. The ex-Reading midfielder starting to prove why Wagner was so keen to sign him in the Summer.



Jonathan Hogg: 8/10 - Returning to the side after the birth of his son; there was an all-action display from the diminutive, tough-tackling midfielder.



Aaron Mooy: 7/10 - Had to play a more defensive role against his former club, but instigated much of Town's attacking play. The Aussie was unable to influence much of the game due to City's pressure.

Embed from Getty Images



Few opportunities for the attackers with City holding 80% of the possession



Tom Ince: 6/10 - An unusual ineffective performance from the Town winger. Given little opportunity to express his full potential, and was kept out of much of the game by Fabian Delph, before being subsistuted with around 10 minutes to go.



Rajiv Van La Parra: 6/10 - Was rightly awarded a red card in the 96th minute for violent conduct, after an altication with Leroy Sané. Spent lots of time tracking back to keep with the Terrier's defensive play.



Laurent Depoitre: 7/10 - The Belgian striker had few chances to impose himself on the game. However, he left Otamendi and Vincent Kompany with plenty to focus on.



Substitutes:



Chris Lowe: 7/10 - Continued where Malone left off with a solid contribution, and gave renewed energy to the left- back role.



Colin Quaner: 6/10 - Made a couple of good attacking runs to try and help push Town for an equaliser.



Steve Mounie: 5/10 - Didn't have enough time to really make an impact on the game, but missed an instant chance which could have levelled the score.