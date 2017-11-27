Photo Source: Standard Sport

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs prepare for Leicester with Erik Lamela in frame for return

Spurs prepare for Leicester with Erik Lamela in frame for return

The team news as Leicester prepare to face Spurs.

AdamMcGroarty
Adam McGroarty

Mauricio Pochettino's men travel to Leicester City on Tuesday night searching for three points after what they will believe to be two dropped at Wembley on Saturday against West Brom

Victor Wanyama remains out of the squad with a knee injury that has kept him out since the start of the season, whilst Toby Alderweireld is still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered against Real Madrid which rules him out until the new year.

The two wing backs, Ben Davies and Kieran Trippier, who played against West Brom on Saturday are likely to be rotated for out of favour Danny Rose, and summer signing Serge Aurier. Harry Winks is to be assessed ahead of kick-off, after falling ill recently. 

Lamela to return?

The main talking point heading into this fixture is the return of Erik Lamela, who has not featured in a Tottenham game since October 2016.

His long year on the sidelines after a hip operation was ended by a recent positive performances for the Under 23 team.

"It's good news because Lamela is in contention for tomorrow and, after training today, he told us he feels good," Pochettino said.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the Argentine's return after a series of performances which have lacked a wide, skilful player this season. The Spurs boss also highlighted the impact he believes Lamela will bring to the squad "I think it is so important because we have a very busy schedule ahead."

Heading into the tough winter schedule Lamela's return provides Spurs with a boost before they will look to add to their squad in the January transfer window. Last season saw Tottenham thrash Leicester 6-1 at the King Power Stadium, with Harry Kane netting four goals. Fans will be hoping for a similar dominant display in order to end the dissapointment from Saturday.

Predicted Lineup

Lloris, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Dier, Rose, Dembele, Sissoko, Aurier, Alli, Eriksen, Kane.

VAVEL Logo

    Tottenham Hotspur News

    Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Nervy Lilywhites end losing run to get back on track

    10 days ago

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs desperate to get their season back on track

    11 days ago

    Inter Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Both sides look to put weekend defeats behind them in European opener

    16 days ago

    Tottenham player ratings in 2-1 loss to Liverpool

    16 days ago

    Five things we learned from Arsenal U23s 2-1 Tottenham U23s

    a month ago

    Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Both sides look to continue their unbeaten record

    a month ago

    Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs blow away deflated Red Devils with a stunning second-half display

    a month ago

    Analysis: Powerful Spurs overshadow off pitch problems with win over Fulham

    a month ago

    Tottenham player ratings in win against Fulham

    a month ago

    Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham: Spurs cruise to victory as Harry Kane breaks his August curse

    a month ago

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Preview: Lilywhites seek derby spoils

    a month ago