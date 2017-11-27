Spurs prepare for Leicester with Erik Lamela in frame for return

Mauricio Pochettino's men travel to Leicester City on Tuesday night searching for three points after what they will believe to be two dropped at Wembley on Saturday against West Brom.

Victor Wanyama remains out of the squad with a knee injury that has kept him out since the start of the season, whilst Toby Alderweireld is still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered against Real Madrid which rules him out until the new year.

The two wing backs, Ben Davies and Kieran Trippier, who played against West Brom on Saturday are likely to be rotated for out of favour Danny Rose, and summer signing Serge Aurier. Harry Winks is to be assessed ahead of kick-off, after falling ill recently.

Lamela to return?

The main talking point heading into this fixture is the return of Erik Lamela, who has not featured in a Tottenham game since October 2016.

His long year on the sidelines after a hip operation was ended by a recent positive performances for the Under 23 team.

"It's good news because Lamela is in contention for tomorrow and, after training today, he told us he feels good," Pochettino said.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the Argentine's return after a series of performances which have lacked a wide, skilful player this season. The Spurs boss also highlighted the impact he believes Lamela will bring to the squad "I think it is so important because we have a very busy schedule ahead."

Heading into the tough winter schedule Lamela's return provides Spurs with a boost before they will look to add to their squad in the January transfer window. Last season saw Tottenham thrash Leicester 6-1 at the King Power Stadium, with Harry Kane netting four goals. Fans will be hoping for a similar dominant display in order to end the dissapointment from Saturday.

Predicted Lineup

Lloris, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Dier, Rose, Dembele, Sissoko, Aurier, Alli, Eriksen, Kane.