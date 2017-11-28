Peter Crouch signs new one-year deal at Stoke City

Peter Crouch has signed a new one-year contract at the Potters, keeping him at Stoke City until at least the end of the 2018/19 season.

Mark Hughes already confirmed the talks over a new contract for the 36-year-old last Saturday.

The Englishman is just one goal away from becoming the club's top scorer in the Premier League.

A fans favourite

Crouch rejoined Stoke for the fourth time in the summer of 2011, for a record fee of twelve million pounds. The striker currently has 440 Premier League appearances, scoring 106 goals in total.

Putting him on the 23th spot on the Premier League top scorers charts. 48 of those goals, have been made in the Stoke shirt.

The Englishman has scored three goals so far this season, getting his goal tally up to 58 for the Potters. Although the striker has been on the bench for the biggest part of the season, he has been making a massive impact to the team when coming on, scoring all of his three goals so far from the bench.

Quotes

Crouch has already told the press why he signed a new contract at the club, instead of looking for another one. In a interview on the club website, Crouch said: I have always had a really special relationship with the supporters too, so from that perspective it was a no brainer to sign a longer deal. He added: Obviously from the football side of things, the top six aside, I really don’t think there is anywhere else better to be, I genuinely do think we are the best of the rest.

Chief Executive Tony Scholes told the press: The discussions with Peter and his representatives were very straightforward; Peter is happy here and made no secret of his desire to stay with the Club. We’re delighted with the news.