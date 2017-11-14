Mason in the middle for Brighton vs Stoke

Lee Mason will take charge of Stoke City's trip to Falmer to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The 46-year-old made his Premier League debut in 2000 as an assistant referee but stepped out into the middle of a top-flight game for the first time in February 2006.

So far this season, Mason has taken charge of six Premier League matches showing 13 yellow cards and one red.

Former Stoke player Marko Arnautovic was the man Mason dismissed in West Ham’s defeat at Southampton in August for violent conduct.

 