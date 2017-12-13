Rafael Benitez | Photo: FourFourTwo

Newcastle United FC

Newcastle United closer to a takover as Amanda Staveley increases offer to Mike Ashley

Newcastle United closer to a takover as Amanda Staveley increases offer to Mike Ashley

Could the Geordies be about to get a new owner?

Danial_Kennedy
Danial Kennedy

It is believed that the takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United could be even closer to completion, as Amanda Staveley and her PCP Capital Partners group have increased their bid to £300million. 

Looking to meet Ashley's means 

Since Mike Ashley's majority takeover in 2007 fans have been itching for someone else to come and invest in The Magpies, with the ten year tenure of the Ashley regime bringing nothing but disappointment and anger. 

That hasn't changed upon their return to the top-flight having won the Championship last season, with a serious lack of investment leaving them short and two points above the relegation places. 

Rumours of a possible takeover at St James' Park have come and gone without any real solidity in the claims, however hopes were increased when Ashley publicly put the club up for sale in October heightened with Staveley's presence at the 1-1 draw with Liverpool. 

Staveley was one of main players in the Manchester City deal back in 2008 and made the initial £250m bid for The Magpies, however that was rejected by Ashley with it being unsure if Staveley would return for an improved offer. 

It is reported that Ashley and Staveley met face to face for the first time last week to discuss the initial deal and a possible increase, and it seems to have worked as it is believed that Staveley has returned with a deal closer to the £300m asking price with some of the clauses from the initial bid removed. 

 

Excepting them to change their style 

It is difficult to say that the background drama on Tyneside hasn't affected the performances on the pitch, having lost six of their last seven matches which included Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Leicester City. 

Focus will once again turn back to the pitch as Newcastle prepare to welcome Everton to St James', and it will be another occasion of an old face making an visit with Sam Allardyce returning to Tyneside. 

It has been a unbeaten start to life at Goodison Park for the English coach which included a hard-fought point in Sunday's 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby, it is fair to say they soaked up the ferocious Liverpool attack with their 23 shots to Everton's three but Rafael Benítez stated that he expects Everton to be a "different" side Wednesday night. 

I think it will be different," Benítez told his pre-match press conference. "I think they know they are a good team, they know they have some good players and they have to start winning games away.”

“I think they have enough quality to go and approach the game with the confidence they can win," the Spaniard proclaimed. "And they don’t need to be very, very defensive." 

“If they are deep, you have the control of the game and it is a question of time," the coach stated. "Maybe you can make a mistake and they create a counter-attack, but maybe they are more open and if they are higher you have more space – you never know."

"Football is unpredictable," Benítez concluded. "And we have to be sure we can control the things that are in our hands.”

VAVEL Logo

Newcastle United FC News

Newcastle vs Leicester Preview: Magpies eye first league win

4 days ago

Rafa Benitez's post-match comments: 'If the owner wants to support the team that's okay'

10 days ago

Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle United: Stalemate at Selhurst Park as Eagles further frustrate Newcastle

10 days ago

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace preview: Time for Magpies to start picking up points

11 days ago

Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners deservingly beat out late striking Magpies

17 days ago

Newcastle United vs Arsenal preview: Magpies look to move out of the relegation zone

18 days ago

Manchester City vs Newcastle United preview: Another tough test for the Magpies

a month ago

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Newcastle United: Magpies exit cup after late drama

a month ago

Wales call on Newcastle United's Paul Dummett

a month ago

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United preview: Visitors still seeking competitive win

a month ago

Newcastle United vs Chelsea preview: Magpies look for a repeat of last season

a month ago