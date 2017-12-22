Florent Hadergjonaj: “We go into the Southampton match with confidence”

Huddersfield Town defender Florent Hadergjonaj says that the Terriers can go into this weekend's clash with Southampton with 'confidence'.

The Yorkshire club sit above opponents Southampton in the table and will be looking to distance themselves further this weekend.

The game between the teams at the John Smith Stadium earlier in the season was a scoreless draw, in which neither team were able to take all three points. David Wagner's men have improved since then and will be going to St Mary's for all the spoils this weekend.

A resounding 4-1 win at Watford last time out saw the Terriers break their away goal duck and the team must now build on this impressive performance as they look to pick up more points on the road.

“Watford was a very important win”

The Swiss international talked about how pleased he was with the performance against Watford. “The win over Watford was a very important win. We created a lot of chances and scored,” said Hadergjonaj.

“We all believe that we can compete in the Premier League and now we are on a good way to keep moving forwards,” continued the full-back who went on to say, “now we go into the Southampton match with confidence.”

Premier League Dream

The 23-year-old was a starter in the Bundesliga last season for Ingolstadt 04, but jumped at the chance to play in the Premier League, he revealed he is enjoying his time here, saying he is "very happy" and that it is his "dream".

As the fixtures begin to come thick and fast for English clubs, Hadergjonaj doesn’t fear the increase in games. “Normally now I’m on holiday in the winter break, so this is an exciting new challenge for me, to play four games in nine days and I'm looking forward to it,” he said.

Hadergjonaj is learning all the time

The full-back is still relatively young and has time to adapt his game and learn from his coaches, “I’m an offensive right-back but I have learnt more defensively here and for me that is the next step in my career.”

Currently Hadergjonaj only has a loan agreement with the Terriers, however, if his performances continue to improve he may be looking at a full-time deal in the near future. The Town fans have certainly warmed to him already, something the player has picked up on, “the supporters are amazing, they are unbelievable.”

Huddersfield will definitely need the support of all the fans making the long trip to Southampton, who this week found out defender Mathias Jørgensen would provide a free drink for them. Hadergjonaj said “I hope they (the fans) can carry on again tomorrow.”