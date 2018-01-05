Saint Albans City sign Watford's Harvey Bradbury on loan

Saint Albans City have signed Watford striker Harvey Bradbury on loan until the end of the season.

Bradbury joined Watford’s ranks last season and will continue his development in the National League South with the Saints.

Bradbury goes straight into the squad for the club’s clash with Chelmsford City at Clarence Park on Saturday afternoon.

Success at youth level

The 19-year-old had joined the Hornets courtesy of a successful trial period in Hertfordshire following a three-year spell with Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

A towering and pacey forward, Bradbury scored 14 goals in 26 youth level appearances prior to his move to Watford and scored against Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup back in 2015.

Harvey is son of former Manchester City and Portsmouth striker Lee Bradbury, who replaced Eddie Howe as Bournemouth manager in 2011.

Allinson impressed

Bradbury faced Saint Albans last summer in a pre-season friendly behind closed doors and impressed manager Ian Allinson with his performance.

The former Boreham Wood boss’ new recruit, who played at under-23 level, twice came agonisingly close to scoring against his new club as Watford came out 1-0 winners.

Ian Allinson adds to his St Albans City squad. Source | Getty Images.

Allinson rated the youngster’s credentials after this display and hopes his quality will add an extra dimension to his side’s attack, telling the club’s official website:

“Harvey is someone we’ve been keeping an eye on and he currently brings a fresh approach to the team in terms of his height.

“I’ve gone on record as saying that I won’t be bringing anyone in to the side for the sake of it and in Harvey’s case he is certainly someone who will improve the side and offer us something different in the final third.

“I have to thank Watford for agreeing to let us secure the deal until the end of the season as I’m sure it will prove fruitful for all parties.”

Up first for Bradbury

Saint Albans’ first signing of the January transfer window will be eligible for their Vanarama National League South encounter with fifth-placed Chelmsford City this weekend.

The Saints currently sit in eighth place and three points off the play-off positions following a recent defeat to rivals Hemel Hempstead.

Bradbury could make his debut for the club on Saturday but will have to battle with the likes of Sam Merson, Rhys Murrell-Williamson, Zane Banton and Charlie Walker for a regular spot in the starting XI.