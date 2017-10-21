Marco Silva claims Watford's loss to Chelsea “was an unfair result”

Marco Silva has claimed that Watford were dealt an unfair result in their 4-2 loss from home to Premier League champions Chelsea.

Speaking to the press after the defeat, the former Hull City manager claimed that his side, who sit in fifth place in the Premier League after today’s match, were the better side and that Watford did not deserve to lose.

Silva said: “It was an unfair result, I think. We didn’t deserve this result, even if we took only one point, it still would had been an unfair result for us. But this is football.”

Watford were at one stage 2-1 up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Pedro fired Chelsea ahead 12 minutes in with a scintillating curler from distance, but French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré pulled a goal back for the visitors with the last kick of the first half.

From there, it was all Watford in the second half. Brazilian wonderkid Richarlison missed an open goal from six-yards out, however, former Juventus playmaker Roberto Pereyra put the Hornets ahead 49 minutes in with a simple goal.

Should Pedro's goal have counted?

But Silva insisted that Pedro’s goal should not have counted, as he believed the ball came off Eden Hazard. Silva said: “Of course everyone knows in that moment it’s a goal kick and not a corner, even in the second half I still felt this.”

Despite Watford playing well and looking dangerous, they were unable to keep hold of their lead and sunk to a 4-2 defeat. Chelsea substitute Michy Batshuayi headed in the equalising goal 71 minutes in, and defender César Azpilicueta gave Chelsea the lead with three minutes to go.

Batshuayi sealed the win three minutes into extra time with a deft finish from inside the box, to give Chelsea the vital three points today, sending the Blues above Watford in the table in fourth.