Alexis Sánchez set to make Manchester United debut against Yeovil Town

Alexis Sánchez is in line to make his bow as a Manchester United player against Yeovil Town on Friday night.

The Chilean forward joined from Arsenal this week and didn't feature in the Gunners' 4-2 FA Cup third round defeat at Nottingham Forest, meaning he's eligible for United's fourth round trip to Huish Park.

Sánchez one of world's best attackers

Speaking to the media ahead of Manchester United's meeting with the 89th-placed team in the English football hierarchy, José Mourinho confirmed that his new man will be involved.

“Yes [he will be in the squad]. We are going to rest a couple of players but we have to go with a very strong team."

Asked about what Alexis Sánchez will bring to his squad, already full of talented attackers, Mourinho was full of praise for the 29-year-old.

“He showed already the quality he has so we've got one of the best attacking players in the world. I think he'll be very important for us because we want to have the best possible players."

Mourinho familiar with his new capture

The Portuguese manager and Sánchez have experienced very similar career paths.

Both were in Italy together with Inter Milan and Udinese, Spain at the same time with Real Madrid and Barcelona and, of course, England with Chelsea/Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

It's because of this that he claims he knows his new signing "very, very well" and is aware of his tremendous versatility in the front line.

“I saw him play on the right, the left, as a striker and behind the striker, he said. “I saw him play in different systems, I saw him successful in every country.

"He becomes more than a player because of that multi-functionality. He can play in four different positions."