Report: Inter Milan rivalling Juventus for Man United's Darmian

Matteo Darmian may yet leave Manchester United this summer with continued interest from his home country, Italy.

Both champions Juventus and Inter Milan are looking at the versatile full-back with Man United themselves not considering Darmian irreplaceable.

Inter and Juve remain interested in Darmian

Manager José Mourinho is believed to be holding out for a permanent transfer of €25million for Darmian, roughly £22m. Juventus, though, according to Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, have suggested a loan deal with an obligation to buy for €22m.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, are looking for a versatile full-back who also has the ability to play centrally in a three-man defence for them. Darmian fits the bill. Inter have been busy already this summer since being taken over by new owners, keen to fund a return to the elite level of world football.

Darmian's versatility attracting Italian clubs

New manager Luciano Spalletti is keen on Darmian, and technical director Walter Sabatini is certainly looking at the Italian. Darmian's versatility, the reason Inter want him, may be the reason that Mourinho opts to keep him at Man United.

Though strongest at right-back, Darmian spent most of the 2016/17 season for the Reds playing in the left-back role left open by injuries to Luke Shaw. He later filled in at left centre-back when injuries really mounted up - Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo all unavailable at one point.

A former Torino player, Darmian could be returning to the city he played in for four seasons. At a very early stage of his career, he played for Inter's city rivals, too, AC Milan.

United signed Darmian for £12.7m back in 2015, one of Louis van Gaal's first signings at the club. They could double that fee if they choose to sell him and allow him a return to Italy this summer.