Tottenham Hotspur team news vs Juventus: A full squad to choose from for Pochettino

January deadline day signing Lucas Moura could well make his Tottenham Hotspur debut on Tuesday night in their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg game away to Juventus.

New European faces

Moura who signed from Paris Saint Germain on January 31 has been registered in the traveling Spurs squad and may well offer a different kind of option for Mauricio Pochettino to consider. Moura's old club PSG are of course involved in the Champions League this season, but the Brazilian international is free to feature for Spurs in the competition after not being a part of Unai Emery's plans in Europe.

As well as Moura being available, another South American that Spurs fans already know is set to feature in Europe for the first time this season in the form of Argentine winger Erik Lamela. Lamela of course missed over a year with his hip injury and only first featured for Spurs this season after the completion of the Champions League group stage.

Who's not available

Out of all of the senior members of Spurs first team squad their is only one real absentee, which is defender Toby Alderweireld. The Belgian international is being eased back into things for Spurs after the hamstring injury he suffered against Real Madrid at the start of November.

Despite playing the full 90 minutes last week in the FA Cup fourth round replay win over Newport County, manager Pochettino felt it would be pointless for him to make the journey to Turin to only sit on the bench. Younger defenders Juan Foyth and Kyle Walker-Peters have also been left in London.

Who's out for Juve

Last year's finalists Juventus will be without a few key players at least for the first leg of this last-16 tie. Forwards Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa are both back in training after injuries, but this first leg will come too soon in their recovery process.

Holding midfielder Blaise Matuidi is also set to miss this game, with a thigh strain he picked up in Juventus 7-0 win over Saussolo at the start of the month. His place will likely be taken by Italian veteran midfielder Claudio Marchisio.