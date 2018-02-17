Tottenham player ratings from Juventus draw

Tottenham Hotspur produced an impressive comeback to draw 2-2 against Juventus on Tuesday.

Here's how their players rated.

'Keeper and defence

Hugo Lloris (8): Although he couldn’t save Gonzalo Higuaín’s first penalty, the Spurs captain was vital at keeping the Juve attack from scoring a third. The Frenchman didn’t dive and was in the correct place to tip Higuaín’s second penalty over the bar.



Serge Aurier (6): His pace down the right side of the pitch limited Juventus winger Douglas Costa to a rather quiet game, however a rash challenge at the end of the first half resulted in a penalty - not the first time this has happened to the Ivorian, look at the Real Madrid and West Ham away games. Aurier did not receive any booking for this however he still picked up a yellow card in the second half, meaning he misses the second leg of the tie at Wembley.



Davinson Sanchez (7): After conceding two early goals, the young centre back did exceptionally well to prevent Juventus from scoring a third. His pace allowed him to compete with the Juve attack and his height allowed him to dual in the air with Higuaín. Some of his positioning could have been better to prevent shots, with Lloris being forced into saves in the second half



Jan Vertonghen (7): A similar performance to the North London Derby, putting in some aggressive challenges to break down the Juve attack. The Belgian won numerous aerial duals against Higuaín and did well to limit the attacking threat that Juve carry.



Ben Davies (7): Although he gave away the penalty which resulted in Higuaín doubling Juventus’ lead, the Welsh international recovered well. Not only was he keen to help defend, but he also hit high up the pitch and put some good crosses into Harry Kane.

Midfield

Mousa Dembele (9): A sublime performance yet again, the Belgian brushed the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira aside when he waltzed through the midfield. Dembele also broke up the Juve attack, helping Spurs to drive into many counter attacks.



Eric Dier (7): The English midfielder made numerous interceptions which stopped the Juve attack and creating attacking opportunities for Mauricio Pochettino’s men. Dier did however misplace a few passes, some leading to opportunities that Juventus could have scored from.



Erik Lamela (8): A really impressive performance from the Argentine, who started ahead of the in-form Heung Min Son. The fact that Lamela joined Spurs from Roma indicates his desire to thrive in these rough fixtures up against the likes of Giorgio Chiellini. Lamela frequently ran at the defence and linked up well with Kane on numerous occasions.



Dele Alli (8): A good game for Dele, who found himself in some great positions behind the Juve back line. Dele had a chance to score in the first half, but he took too long to shoot as Chiellini stole possession.



Christian Eriksen (8): Frequently discovering pockets inside the Juventus defence, playing some great balls towards Kane. Eriksen delivered a curling cross onto Kane's head in the first half, however the Englishman was unable to convert. The Dane secured Spurs' fightback with a sublime free kick in the second half, under the Juventus wall.

Attack

Harry Kane (9): A tough test for Kane who has previously played at this stadium when England met Italy back in 2016. Kane missed early chances to pull a goal back for Spurs in the first half, however he did manage to find the goal just before half time. Kane linked up well with other Spurs attackers, doing well to fight off rough challenges from the Juve defence.