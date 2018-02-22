Gary Rowett calls for more goals in Derby promotion hunt

Derby County manager Gary Rowett has called for his side to score more goals as they aim gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Rams drew 2-2 with Leeds United at Pride Park on Wednesday evening and were guilty of wasting numerous chances to win the game that would have seen them climb to third in the Championship table.

Despite Czech forward, Matěj Vydra being the top scorer in the second-tier of English football, their next highest scorer is David Nugent with only six goals. Rowett suggests that others need to start finding the net with more prolificacy as the race for promotion draws to a conclusion.

'We're just not as clinical'

Talking after his team's 2-2 draw with the Whites, he said: "We’ve got Vydra on 18 goals. What we need is our second-top scorer to be on more than six. That’s the reality. The players around Vydra need to start to contribute more to those finishes."

"We should have been two or three goals up. I don’t think anybody in the stadium would have particularly complained about that. That’s the thing, we’re still playing quite well, we’re just not as clinical in front of goal as we have been.

"The last two games, we’ve created more chances than we have done in the ten games previously but we’re not scoring those chances.

'We've lost that little bit of composure'

The former Burton Albion man suggested that the Rams have lost some of their killer instinct when presented with openings but is happy with the amount of opportunities being created.

Rowett continued: "Maybe earlier in the season, when we had that really, really strong spell of winning games, we’ve turned those chances into goals and we’ve ended up with 2-0 leads and it suits us the way we play. We just couldn’t quite take those chances.

"We’re not scoring with the same clinical nature that we did earlier in the season. If we were creating no chances, if we were playing really poorly, then I’d be concerned and I’d be really disappointed.

"It just feels a bit at the moment that we’re snatching at things. We’re so desperate to score that we’ve lost that little bit of composure in front of goal."