Four things we learnt as Millwall miss out on top six in seven-goal thriller

Wow...

From the neutral to highly invested fans - the Championship has again come up trumps in providing concrete evidence for why it can be considered one of the most dramatic leagues in the world.

Millwall started the day in sixth with Blackburn just outside the playoffs, amidst a swirling state in the table where results either way could be a factor.

Ultimately against a flimsy-of-late Rovers side visiting the boisterous Den - it was in the hosts’ hands. Going over events that transpired in South-East London, here's a few things we learnt this bank holiday Monday.

With the ball in Millwall's court, It couldn't go wrong, could it?

Millwall were in the driving seat in sixth position. All it would've taken was a point in the best case scenario, yet the Lions were set on a win. Blackburn on the other hand had made things difficult for themselves and required both Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion to drop points alongside their own victory in the capital.

From the beginning, Millwall's tactics were clear. Start fast and make Rovers play Millwall's way. The hosts were direct and brazen, cutting passing lines and playing an industrial, effective brand of football in the first half. Boss Gary Rowett had clearly devised cutting passing lines and high intensity - in order to not let Jon Dahl Tomasson's Blackburn to play out from the back.

Additionally, in forcing the Lancashire outfit to go long at times in the first period emphasised a big offensive issue - the loss of target man Sam Gallagher to a hamstring injury.

Ryan Hedges' intentions were good, yet he just didn't have the same impact alongside Sorba Thomas and of course, Ben Brereton-Diaz. That said, although the latter was sitting on 12 Championship goals - he had not scored in his last nine games.

At the opposite end of the field, Millwall's emphasis on a solid start was effective and was rewarded by a goal on eight minutes. Duncan Watmore clattered home from the underside of the crossbar to get the Den roaring.

Visiting heads dropped until starlet Adam Wharton counteracted the hosts’ physical approach with his own.

Picking up the ball from deep midfield, there were no intricate passing moves here as the 18-year-old thundered low and hard past an unsighted George Long from range. It was a relative bolt from the blue, especially when considering the missing offensive impetus and the lackadaisical approach to defending at the other end.

Blackburn's defensive blemishes need to be resolved if they are to progress

Similar to their playoff approach, Blackburn made this game difficult for themselves. With the game sitting even at 35 minutes, suddenly composure was lost. Following a extinguished attack and a Millwall counter led by the rapid Oliver Burke, Rovers ultimately switched off.

Burke whizzed down the right after barrelling away from his man, and switched the ball hopefully to Watmore. Looking head and shoulder above the Lions forward, Harry Pickering tried to nod back to keeper Ainsley Pears.

However, Pears was already approaching, and a breakdown in communication saw Watmore gather the ball - slamming home from an angle past the recovering goalkeeper.

Inconsistencies at the back would again be key in Rovers’ first half downfall as Oliver Burke went from provider to scorer on 39 minutes.

From a long ball's confusion, goal scorer Wharton practically played Burke in on the right. Nothing can be taken away from the precise shot into the bottom left, even despite Rovers assisting massively and not getting out to the prowling Burke.

As the half time whistle sounded, one could be sure all at the Den were thinking about Millwall's next opponent, especially given Rovers drab performance to this point. However, an unexpected momentum shift turned this one on its head.

Never switch off - regardless of the most comfortable of score lines

3-1 at the half way mark saw a celebratory feel creep into the Millwall fans - yet if anything the Championship has thrown up at us in recent years has made clear; you can never switch off.

As Millwall had been hot out of the gates in the first half, Blackburn employed this same technique - grabbing an early goal through one of few progressive outlets in the first half, right back Joe Rankin-Costello. His hard work on the right was rewarded with a tap in from a saved Brereton-Diaz free kick.

Just over ten minutes later, Blackburn were celebrating again. L

Millwall's early ferocity in forcing the long ball had been forgotten, allowing Blackburn to play with the ball on the deck was the worst thing they could've done. On the left wing, Rovers put together a flawless passing move that got them to the edge of the opposition box. Who was standing over it? Ben Brereton-Diaz.

With all the time in the world, the big winger opened up his body and whipped it into the far right corner - finally ending a nine-game goal drought. Regardless of form, that showed that a comfortable Millwall shouldn't have offered so much time and space for a forward of that calibre.

Moments after the restart, Brereton-Diaz was in again smacking the post putting Millwall hearts in mouths, before substitute Tyrhys Dolan just missed the rebound. At 3-3, what should've been a Millwall game to lose, now had all the hallmarks of a famous Blackburn comeback.

With the hosts now slightly deflated, it was a credit to the spirit instilled by fans and boss Rowett that the team kept fighting. With these two aspects, it was no wonder the side had only lost five times at home before this.

What was noticeable in the second period for Millwall, was the positive impact of Scott Malone. He showed good progressive play in midfield, even if it was like a weary mechanic trying to jumpstart an old banger's engine. In defence, he was equally important too as - as the game only flowed one way.

He stopped another Brereton-Diaz goal, heading off the line under the bar in dramatic fashion. Despite his, and the efforts of a select few though, the stats bore grim reading. 77 minutes, nine shots from Blackburn: just the one for Millwall.

Tyler Burey looked to change things from the bench, yet it was his positive involvement that would ultimately lead to the breaking down of the hosts. With his shot saved well down low, Rovers broke dramatically.

Sammy Szmodicz found himself in a lovely position to square and found Brereton-Diaz with a tap in for his second of the day - silencing the home crowd in the process.

Concluding thoughts

What was witnessed today was debatably the epitome of Championship football. Yet, regardless of Blackburn's comeback - both teams in this one have clear progress to undertake if they are to ever get promoted or even fight in the playoff places.

For Blackburn, as Brereton-Diaz bows out with two goals before his move to La Liga, the task arises to find his successor.

Additionally, as seen with the winger himself today, not scoring so long - and taking 45 minutes just to warm into the game - they need to learn perhaps how to integrate key players into the fold when under pressure.

Obviously, another key point is all round consistency at this end of the season - with reliance on other teams to do your bidding, it leaves Blackburn's fight back a drab sentiment when they could've wrapped their season up weeks ago.

Moreover, if they had gone through today, the defensive communication would have to improve - as it was at fault for two of the three goals conceded.

For Millwall, it seems that - like their opponents - all round consistency is going to be a watchword.

That, and momentum. Although, they do at times play a tireless brand of football - they've got to make the most of their opportunities; especially when powered onwards by such an impressive fanbase. Additionally, they need strategy to keep that tireless brand of football attainable - whether that be depth or by implementing useful players like Malone sooner.

Perhaps like Blackburn, what Millwall could work on is integrating their key players. Zian Flemming presented himself less so as a creative aspect today, but more so someone to lob in long throws.

Tom Bradshaw did get the ball in the net, but for offside and Blackburn dealing with his loitering in the pockets pretty well - he was a redundant force. The takeaways from this season will be positive, especially if they can keep key players Bradshaw and Flemming from prying clubs.