Ryan Giggs: No one should worry about form of "top player" Alexis Sánchez

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs says nobody should worry about Alexis Sánchez' early struggles as a United player.

The 29-year-old forward joined from Arsenal in the January transfer window as part of a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan, but has found the net just once in his first seven appearances.

Don't worry about "top player" Alexis

Speaking ahead of the Laureus 2018 World Sports Awards in Monaco on Tuesday, Giggs labelled the Chilean as a "top player" when asked about his thoughts on the new no. 7's start to life at Old Trafford.

The newly-appointed Wales manager added: "What's he scored? One goal so far. So I'm sure he'd want to do better than that."

Alexis has bagged an impressive 80 goals over his three-and-a-half year stint in England so far, but a rebound from a penalty miss in the 2-0 home win against Huddersfield Town at the start of the month remains his only success in front of goal as a United player.

Giggs sees no reason for an over-reaction or panic though, stating that he doesn't think "anyone should be worried" because of the fact José Mourinho has captured a "top, top player."

A transition period was expected

Many believe Alexis' arrival has made the United squad unbalanced after fan-favourite Anthony Martial, in top form before the transfer, has been forced to play on the right in order to accommodate him.

Another player who has been told to leave Old Trafford by notable pundits is hometown boy Marcus Rashford, who has found starts haven't come easy after being so involved at the start of the campaign.

The Red Devils' famous no. 11 is full of support for the signing of Alexis Sánchez though.

“I think he's done okay. His team-mates are still trying to find out what he likes, what he doesn't like, the dynamics of the team. Sometimes it fits straight away, sometimes it takes a bit of time."