Mathias Jørgenson: Huddersfield need nine more points to secure survival

Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jørgenson reflected on Huddersfield Town’s 0 – 0 draw with Swansea City, as well as discuss the points he believes the Terriers still need to remain in the Premier League.

The draw has left both teams four points above the relegation zone, with eight games left in the season.

Just “nine more points!”

Town dominated at the John Smith’s Stadium, having 81% possession – the second highest in he Premier League since 2003-04, but failed to use this possession to score.

Many will see this as two dropped points, and a disappointing result, but the Danish international provided a more realistic and optimistic view.

He said: “I don’t think we are in a position where we can stand here and say we dropped points in the Premier League.

"We are a side which was just promoted, and we have a budget that is smaller than almost everyone else in the league, so every point we scrape in this marathon is welcome.”

‘Zanka’ believes that another nine points will allow David Wagner’s men to avoid the dreaded drop, as he commented: “We will see come the end of the season if it is enough, but at the moment, it’s a positive outlook.”

“We’ve got 31 points – we need nine more we think, and there are 24 left to play for, that’s it," added the 27-year-old. "I’d definitely have settled for that at the start of the season. It’s not set that we will even need 40 points."

Out of these eight remaining fixtures, Huddersfield play four at home – where they are certainly strongest – of which three are teams in and around them in the league. They also travel to the two fellow promoted clubs in consecutive weeks after the international break.

Huddersfield must take the positives from Swansea draw into Palace clash

On the result against Swansea, Jørgenson said: “I thought it was a difficult game. Sometimes you just don’t have the luck you needed to get the win.”

Town hit the woodwork twice – once after Steve Mounié’s strike was brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Lukasz Fabianski, and another from a header by Tom Ince in the final minutes.

“We were unlucky with the woodwork twice and had a lot of good chances. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to score,” he said.

Huddersfield continued their positive momentum but weren’t able to use this to their full advantage.

The centre-back said: “We were all disappointed after the game, but we were positive because we delivered a good performance and that’s what we need to take into the next game.

"We have to swallow it and know we have a crucial game coming up on Saturday against Crystal Palace.”

Huddersfield has 28 shots during the game, but only 4 were on target, and on this matter the Dane admitted: “You can’t delve into the stats and say we need to go out and practice showing all next week, so we’ll be ready and score goals next week.”

Before adding: “Football doesn’t work like that. We’ll take the positives from the game.”

Swansea’s Jordan Ayew was sent off after eleven minutes after a high tackle on Jonathan Hogg, which has caused much dispute with managers and pundits.

‘Zanka’ admits he didn’t completely see the tackle but said “it looked hard – like a tough tackle.”

He also believes ‘Hoggy’ is lucky, as he said: “I saw the marks on Hoggy’s leg and even he gets hurt sometimes. He’s just lucky his leg was not standing when the collision happened.”

On Carlos Carvalhal’s and Swansea’ tactics for the game, ‘Zanka’ said: “Right from the start I think they came for the one point – that’s the way they set up.”

He then admitted that the red card made the game more difficult, as Swansea had all nine outfield players defended for the majority of the game.

“The sending off made it more difficult for us because they accepted that one point was all they were going to get from the game.”