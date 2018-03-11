Scott Malone berates Huddersfield's lack of a goalscoring touch following Swansea City draw

Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone spoke to HTTV following the nil-nil draw with Swansea City at the John Smith Stadium.

The 26-year-old was asked about the overall performance which had everything except for the elusive goal.

Malone replied: "Yes, I suppose it was good for us, them going down to 10 men early on. I think the same thing happened at Bournemouth and we conceded four goals. In one respect it's pleasing to get one point, better than no points."

The defender was asked if the red card as it changed the game plan of Swansea and they put every remaining player behind every ball in their attempt to not concede when down to 10 men.

Malone said "Yes, but I thought we started very well anyway. In my opinion, the game would have gone that way anyway, maybe with not as much possession or chances. The game would have gone that way even 11 v 11.

Yeah, they go down to 10, they go deeper and deeper, clearing the ball out of play from the 15th minute," he added.

"They did make it difficult, but on another day that could have been two or three."

We tried to be patient

Malone went on to describe the difficulty once Swansea started going deeper and deeper and trying to create the opportunities.

The 26-year-old said "We had to be patient. The fans got a little bit frustrated at times we were not going forward, and forward, and forward again. You have to go forward, and sideways, and back and then sideways again just to move them about a bit."

He added: "We tried to be patient, we did get the chances, but we just didn't score."

Malone was asked when he thought it wasn't the Terriers day and if it was after Steve Mounie hit the bar and Tom Ince hit the post.

The ex-Fulham man was very honest and admitted that: "I thought it wasn't our day when I should have scored from two yards out and missed it. That should go in, it was poor from me.

"I didn't see it until late, I could have used my body and it would go in but chose my foot"

The 26-year-old added: "It was a good save that denied Steve, and Tom's headed off the bar, it was inches that denied us the extra two points today"