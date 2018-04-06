West Bromwich Albion vs Swansea City Preview: Improved Swans looking to heap more pressure on manager-less Baggies

On Saturday afternoon, Carlos Carvalhal takes his ever-improving Swansea City side to the Hawthorns to face manager-less West Bromwich Albion in a game both sides need to win in their battle for survival.

With so few games left to play in the Premier League, this game feels like a huge six-pointer given both sides predicaments in the league going into this weekend.

Baggies looking to stop the rot

It is even more important for the Baggies as they come into this game on the back of eight consecutive losses in the league, a club record, which has seen manager Alan Pardew sacked with Darren Moore taking charge of the first team until they get a replacement.

Pardew was shown the door after seeing his side lose 2-1 at home the Burnley last weekend which means that the Baggies are now bottom of the league, 10 points from safety, with six games to still to play.

Swans looking to bounce back after defeat

It is also an important game for the Swans as they themselves are in a real relegation scrap but know that a win this weekend will give them a huge chance of beating the drop.

Going into this game, Swansea are three points above the relegation zone with six games to play and they will be looking to bounce back after last weekend's 2-0 loss away at Manchester United.

One thing that hasn't happened though since Carvalhal took over though is back-to-back defeats in the league which they will once again try to protect in this weekend as they try and distance themselves from the relation zone.

Swans looking to complete double over Baggies

The Swans are looking to complete the double over the Baggies after defeating them 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium in December with the winner being scored by Wilfried Bony.

Team News

West Bromwich Albion

In terms of injuries for the game, it has been revealed that Gareth Barry will miss the game with a knee injury which will see him undergo minor knee surgery next week.

James Morrison and Daniel Sturridge also remain on the sidelines with injury, while Nacer Chadli will have a late fitness test to see if he can play any part in the game.

Swansea City

The Swans also have a few injury problems to contend with going into the game as they are without a few players with long-term injuries. Both Leroy Fer and Bony will miss the rest of the season, while Renato Sanches is still on the sidelines with a hamstring injury which has kept him out of action since January.

Angel Rangel will also miss the game with a groin injury but he is expected to return to training next week in a huge boost for Carvalhal giving how Rangel is such an experienced player for the Swans.

The other good news for the Swans is that midfielder Sam Clucas is available after injury to play which will give the team a huge boost giving how well he had been playing before his injury.

Referee: Roger East.