2019 Women’s World Cup Qualification (UEFA: Group 6 Roundup

One team in this group has surged ahead and pretty much assured themselves automatic qualification whilst the race for second goes on but could be over soon.

Friday 6th April

Moldova 1-3 Italy

Italy have dominated this group winning all their matches and they've done so again with a decent win against Moldova who are the opposite end of the table. It didn't take long for Italy to take the lead and when they did it was through Linda Tucceri Cimini. That was her first goal in qualification. Italy doubled their lead later on but it was through an own goal by Nadejda Colesnicenco. Moldova managed to get a goal back just before half time when Anastasia Toma scored. It wasn't to be for the Moldovans when Valentina Giacinti sealed the win with her first goal of the campaign as well.

Belgium 1-1 Portugal

Both these teams look to be vying for the second spot in the group although one looks more certain than the other. The last time these two met, Belgium just about got the win through Tine De Caigny. This time round, the points were shared. Tessa Wullaert could have put the Red Flames ahead early on in the second half but her penalty hit the post.

It was quite a close game in the end and both goals came in added time. Tine De Caigny put Belgium ahead like she had done previously. However, just a couple of minutes later and with the final action of the game, Davina Philtjens was sent off after a foul. Dolores Silva stepped up for the penalty and salvaged a point for the Portugese.

Tuesday 10th April

Italy 2-1 Belgium

After squandering a chance to get all three points, the Red Flames headed to Italy to try and get back to winning ways. It looked they would after taking the lead through Janice Cayman. This was her sixth goal in World Cup qualifying this time. She also has two assists which means that she has been involved in almost half of Belgium's 17 goals.

Italy were having none of it however and tied up through Martina Rosucci in the 42nd minute. It was close in the second half so it took a while before Italy got their second and the win. Cristiana Girelli scored the crucial goal. That win means that automatic qualification looks to be almost wrapped up with a second place finish guaranteed no matter what happens.

Moldova 0-0 Romania

Moldova and Romania look to be out of World Cup contention with Romania having an outside chance but Moldova are out.

Going into this, you would expect Romania to dominate and they did. They had 18 attempts to Moldova's one but unfortunately neither could make those attempts count and the tie ended in a goalless draw.

What's next?

Italy could confirm their place at next year's World Cup when they face Portugal at home in June in Florence. They narrowly won in the previous tie. Their World Cup qualification campaign ends in September when they go away to Belgium which could prove crucial in the Red Flame's play off hopes.

Belgium themselves will face Moldova then Romania and then a stern test against Italy. Belgium right now are looking at a possible play off spot but a win against Italy could really secure that depending on how other teams will do.