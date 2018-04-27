Planning has begun for next season, says Everton boss Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce says work has begun on planning for next season at Everton despite the fact his future with the club is still yet to be decided.

Allardyce met with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri on Thursday after he asked for ‘clarity’ on his role after club sent a survey to a section of supporters asking them to rate, among other things, the manager.

The 63-year-old will not be publicly backed by Moshiri despite their meeting on Thursday - with the belief still that both parties will split come the summer.

"We discussed plans for next season yesterday with Farhad. We have some clarity moving forward now,” Allardyce during his pre-Huddersfield Town press conference.

When asked if any specifics were named on potential transfers, the current Everton boss stated: “The ins and out of players is a pure wait and see basis.

“We've had a discussion in that manner and try to move forward at the end of the season as quick as we can.”

That's Entertainment?

Supporters displayed banners prior to Monday night’s win over Newcastle United voicing their displeasure with the manager continuing in his role and many fans travelling to Huddersfield will likely continue to make their voices heard.

Allardyce’s style of play has been criticised from every angle - with the Blues sitting 19th in the league for shots, shots on target, chances created and dribbling since his arrival. Only Swansea City have had fewer shots and shots on target overall.

During a period of five games between January and February, Everton only managed to register one shot on target.

Yet, the manager defended his style when quizzed about it on Friday morning.

“What is entertainment? Entertainment is the master of defence in Europe is Diego Simeone,” Allardyce said.

“Is that entertainment? He's called the master of his trade. I think they've only conceded four goals at home all season and he's called the master of defence.”

He added: “I’m seen as defensive and negative. It seems to be a running trend.

“Not for the players here but for Sam Allardyce. I can cope with that, I do my job to the best of my ability and I've always tried to be honest with everyone in how I do it and why I do it.”