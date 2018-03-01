Cenk Tosun bagged for Everton | Photo: Yahoo Sports.

Farhad Moshiri 'preparing for life after Sam Allardyce' according to reports

Everton look set to conduct their third managerial search in less than 18 months over the summer.

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is ‘preparing for life after Sam Allardyce’ according to a report by the Daily Star.

The Blues chief is reportedly setting his eyes on a ‘younger, more dynamic’ manager to take the reigns from Allardyce in the summer and move the club forward as he looks to get his project back on track.

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca, who Everton were in contact with prior to hiring Allardyce and former Watford manager Marco Silva, another former target, are said to top Moshiri’s shortlist for a summer switch.

Fonseca, 44, and Silva, 40, will both be free - the 44-year-old’s contract runs out in June, whilst Silva is still searching for a club - in the summer meaning the Blues would not have to fork over a compensation fee to a club.

Moshiri had been willing to pay in excess of £22 million for Silva’s services in November but was not able to finalise a deal.

However, Silva is said to be of interest to a number of other Premier League sides who may possibly have a vacancy this summer.

The former Watford boss made a good impression with his start to life at Vicarage Road with many believing he has all the tools required of a top boss.

Fonseca, however, still battles on in the Champions League with Donetsk and progress in their tie against Roma could draw further interest to his services from elsewhere, but he is believed to have a preference to manage in the Premier League.

Another break, another search

A third managerial search in less than 18 months has been on the cards for a number of weeks with many Everton fans growing tired of Allardyce’s style of play and comments made during his pre and post-match press conference’s.

Following the defeat at Watford last Saturday, the 63-year-old boss stated that he ‘can’t be blamed if the players don’t pass to each other’ in reference to a lack of attacking chances being created by his side and drew plenty of anger on social media. 

Arguably the Blues’ best chance to score in that game fell to the head of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with the last kick of the game.

Allardyce’s side will be on the road again this weekend as they go to Burnley on Saturday lunchtime in search of their first win away from home since December.

