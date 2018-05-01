Huddersfield Town end of season Awards 2017-18 winners

Huddersfield Town’s End of Season Awards recognised the hard work the Terriers have put in across their debut Premier League campaign, with club officials, players, sponsors, supporters and media all there to show their support.

David Wagner and his squad certainly know the season is not yet over, as they sit just two places and three points above the relegation zone with three games left to play, and this was emphasised throughout the event.

Who was the stand out man on the night?

It won’t come as much surprise to anyone that the player who was the star of the night was the ever-reliable centre back, Christopher Schindler.

The German was the man to send Huddersfield into the Premier League with the spot kick at Wembley last May and has since been at the heart of the Terrier’s backline, going from strength to strength as the season goes on.

His commitment, desire and sheer quality has helped earn the West Yorkshire club nine clean sheets this season, and it was clear that his hard work is certainly appreciated by both fans and his fellow players.

Schindler was awarded the Player’s Player of the Year, which was voted for by his fellow teammates, beating last season’s winner Jonathan Hogg, as well as defensive partner Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jørgenson and top scorer Steve Mounié.

He was also awarded the Hargreaves Memorial Player of the Year, which was voted for by the fans, picking up an incredible 57% of the vote cast.

On winning his two awards, the 28-year-old who was also celebrating his birthday said: “I share this award [Player’s Player] with the players and the staff. Everyone is working so hard to help us achieve what we want to.”

“It’s great to feel the love of the supporters. Being a part of this Club is unbelievable!” he added.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling to win both awards; it makes me so proud! For me, it’s a really special thing.”

Young Flo also wins double

Schindler wasn’t the only player of the night to win two awards, with young Swiss full-back Florent Hadergjonaj also going home with two trophies.

Club President David Taylor gave his President’s Prize to ‘Flo’ after commending the youngster on his transition into English football and his work rate throughout the season.

After receiving this award, he said: “I’m really surprised! I’m very glad to receive this award and I’d like to thank everyone.”

“As a young player, this has been a big experience. Coming here and living alone was new for me, but my teammates made it easier,” he explained.

The 23-year old’s second award was the Young Player of the Year which was voted for by his teammates, beating Steve Mounié and Terence Kongolo to it.

“I want to thank all my teammates who voted. There are so many players worthy of winning this,” he said.

Other Recognitions

There were plenty of others to applaud and show recognition to on the night.

The Golden Boot Award was given to Beninese forward Steve Mounié after his nine goals make him the Terrier’s top scorer this season.

“This is a great award to win, but it’s not really about individual prizes now; its all about staying up. That’s what we want,” the striker confirmed.

The Goal of the Season was awarded to Rajiv van La Parra’s 25-yard curler against West Bromwich Albion at the John Smith’s Stadium back in November - narrowly beating Huddersfield’s first home top-flight goal scored by Aaron Mooy against Newcastle United.

Tom Ince’s 91st-minute winner against Watford was awarded the Champagne Moment of the Season, and the Englishman believes the celebrations shown after this show the togetherness of the squad.

“That moment sums us up as a team; we go until the very end. That’s what we’ll do now.

We believe we can achieve survival and another season in the Premier League," Ince said.

Matt Daly, Lewis O’Brien and Dom Tear were all nominated for the Academy Player of the year, with the latter being the one to take it home.

Light-hearted Squad Awards

On a more relaxed note, three awards were presented to reflect the squad’s personalities in the dressing room.

Terence Kongolo and Rajiv van La Parra won Bromance of the Year, with the latter being proving to be pivotal for the on-loan Monaco defender when settling into the club after joining in January.

Skipper Tommy Smith was presented with the Biggest Motormouth of the Year, whilst goalkeeper Robert Green was given the prize for the Worst Dressed Award.

Away from the Pitch

Away from the pitch, 86-year-old Duncan Haigh was awarded the Contribution to the Club Award after 72 years working as a turnstile supervisor.

Finally, the Terrier Spirit Award was presented to the Big Sleep Out, with chairman Dean Hoyle’s wife Janet collecting it on behalf of all those who slept rough in the stadium to help raise money for the homeless.