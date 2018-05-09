Leicester City vs Arsenal Preview: Foxes look to finish on a high with departing gift for Wenger

Arsene Wenger will take centre stage on Wednesday night in his penultimate fixture in charge of Arsenal against Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

However, his French counterpart, Claude Puel, will be firmly on the minds of the Foxes fans as their patience with him wears thin.

It's a game that, unfortunately, has very little value in the context of either side's campaigns as the hosts are marooned in mid-table while the visitors are guaranteed a sixth-placed finish.

It's all gone very stale

The appointment of Puel on the back of Craig Shakespeare's removal brought the hope of another European place for the 2016/17 Champions League quarter-finalists.

Although, a run of just four wins in 20 matches has led Leicester's promising season into one that won't stick around in the memories of their supporters.

Not only was a 5-0 hammering away at Crystal Palace embarrassing for the Foxes, but a 2-0 home defeat against West Ham United on Saturday was met by boos and unrest.

The post-match lap of appreciation from the players, owners and coaching staff was seen by a few thousand at most, going to show just how dire the situation is in the East Midlands.

As for Arsenal fans, if Wenger hadn't announced his departure earlier in the campaign, their scenario would have been comparatively worse than that of their upcoming opponents.

A semi-final exit in the Europa League at the hands of Atletico Madrid was Arsenal's last opportunity for a Champions League place next term but they'll have to settle for the competition's weaker sibling yet again.

With a squad like the one Wenger has had at his disposal over the last few years, it is unbelievable that he hasn't had to mastermind a push for the title.

In spite of this, a 5-0 win over a very resolute Burnley side in his final game at the Emirates on Sunday provides plenty of hope for whichever manager inherits the team over the summer.

Little or no hope for the hosts

The Gunners' away form has been abysmal this season and is the catalyst for why they haven't been good enough to challenge for the top four. Without a single away point since the turn of the year, they are the only side in the English leagues on such a poor run.

However, as has been highlighted by plenty of Leicester fans over the last few weeks, their side has never beaten Wenger's Arsenal in the Premier League. This makes them the Frenchman's favourite opponents with no losses in the 15 previous meetings.

Based on those statistics, if both sides could lose it would seem very likely but with the wind finally in the visitors' sails, they are the clear favourites.

Over the last few seasons, it has never been harder to pick Puel's side as realistic winners on such an awful run.

The managerial change will be the main topic at the Emirates in the coming months and it seems as though might be emulated down the M1 as Leicester's French boss seems on his last legs.

Team News and Predicted line-ups

It's very bleak in terms of the hosts' injury struggles as they have more players injured than any other top-flight side. Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Simpson, Aleksander Dragovic, Fousseni Diabate and Shinji Okazaki all face late fitness tests ahead of the match.

Laurent Koscielny has been devastatingly ruled out for six months, missing the World Cup in the process, while Mesut Ozil isn't expected to feature.

Leicester: Hamer, Benalouane, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Iborra, Choudhury; Mahrez, Okazaki, Diabate; Vardy

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Chambers, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey, Wilshere; Iwobi, Lacazette, Aubameyang