Everton part ways with Sam Allardyce

Everton have parted ways with manager Sam Allardyce less than six months into the job.

The 63-year-old took over the role in December after nearly two months of the Blues searching for a replacement for former boss Ronald Koeman.

His appointment was not popular with the vast majority of Everton fans and a summer split seemed an inevitability from the start regardless of whatever Allardyce’s side produced on the pitch.

In a statement published on the club’s website, Everton CEO Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: “On behalf of the Chairman, Board of Directors and Mr Moshiri, I’d like to thank Sam for the job he has done at Everton over the last seven months.

“Sam was brought in at a challenging time last season to provide us with some stability and we are grateful to him for doing that.”

Apathy to frustration and back again

Despite helping the club to an eighth-placed finish, the former England boss’ brand of football was - like it has been for most of his career - pretty poor.

The feeling around Goodison Park has turned from anger to one of apathy back to frustration during Allardyce’s tenure.

A run of three games in December without a shot on target was broken during the defeat to Manchester United and the Blues’ only shot in the game - a late, deflected effort - was met with ironic cheers from the Gwladys Street End.

Anger directed towards Allardyce during away defeats to Arsenal, Burnley and Watford continued into the draw away to Swansea City and the win, albeit poor, over Huddersfield Town.

Allardyce’s decision to substitute Yannick Bolasie for Ramiro Funes Mori, despite Bolasie’s poor performance, at half-time when the game against Southampton was still 0-0 was met with questions from the home fans.

After going behind to the Saints in the final home game of the season, vitriol - like it had in the preceding away fixtures - was directed towards Allardyce and his coaching staff.

A majority of fans made their opinions felt to the board - who were in attendance - by booing at the full-time whistle and not staying for the annual player’s lap of appreciation.

The move, which - regardless of league positioning - had to be made, ultimately was made by Moshiri and the club now begin their search for their fourth manager in three years.

Former Watford boss Marco Silva is expected to be the man to replace Allardyce.