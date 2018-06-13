Live Stream Text Score Commentary of Uruguay vs Egypt in World Cup 2018

How will they line up? Uruguay's situation is a bit tougher to predict, having played only one friendly. There are many players that have a locked down spot in the team for their opening match: Muslera, Pereira, Gimenez, Godin, Caceres, Nandez, Vecino, Valverde, De Arrascaeta, Cavani, Suarez.

How will they line up? Egypt have been lining up in a 4-2-3-1, and I would expect them to stick with that formation. Both Salah and Mohamed Elneny have struggled with injuries, but they should be in the lineup for this opening game: El-Hadary, Fathy, Gabr, Hegazi, Abdel-Shafy, Hamed, Elneny, Sobhi, Said, Salah, Mohsen.

For Uruguay, the news have been a bit more positive. The 22-year-old midfielder Lucas Torreira has been reported to have completed a transfer from Sampdoria to Arsenal for a fee of £26.4 mil. They will also be hoping that the headlines surrounding their star man, Luis Suarez, will be positive. The striker has caused controversy in the past two World Cups, first deliberately handling the ball in 2010 and then biting Giorgio Chiellini in 2014.

Dominating the headlines of Egypt has been, as always, Mohamed Salah. Recent news have not only been updates on the forward's health, but also the fact that he posed for a photo-op with the controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Kadyrov has denied accusations of arresting homosexual men in Chechnya and sending them to concentration camps, though it was reported by international media.

This clash, the second game of the 2018 World Cup, will be played at Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg. The 35,000 seater was originally built in 1957, and the renovations were completed in 2017. The stadium made headlines as, in an attempt to bump up the capacity, a stand was built outside of the stadium, adding extra 12,000 seats.

Egypt have played three friendlies over the past three weeks, failing to win any of them. Hector Cuper's side began this string with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Kuwait. Egypt's spirits may have been raised after holding 2014 quarterfinalists Colombia to a goalless draw, but then came a 3-0 beating at the hands of Belgium. A big asterisk to all these results is the absence of Mohamed Salah. The 25-year-old joined his team for a practice session the day before the match and is still in doubt to start.

Form is always tough to predict before the opening round of group stages in a World Cup, and Uruguay certainly did not do the pundits any favors. The South American side played only one friendly since March, a 3-0 win over the 95th ranked Uzbekistan. Winger Giorgian De Arrascaeta opened the scoring in the 32nd minute before a Luis Suarez penalty and Jose Gimenez header solidified the win.

These two nations have only ever faced each other once on the football pitch, in a friendly back in 2006. Egypt hosted Uruguay in Alexandria in August, as both nations failed to qualify for the World Cup that year. Uruguay won the game comfortably 2-0.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary. Today, Friday 15th June 2018, sees Uruguay face off with Egypt in the 2018 World Cup. This afternoon's game kicks off at 13:00 GMT, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up and analysis from me, Jakub Bobro. Make sure you stay following.