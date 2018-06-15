Morocco vs Iran Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

There has been some early team news ahead of this match. Morocco are hoping that right-back Nabil Dirar is fit enough to play as he has been struggling of late with a calf injury and subsequently missed their recent friendlies against Slovakia and Estonia. Iran will be without suspended defensive midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi whilst they have doubts over whether Mehdi Taremi and Askhan Dejagah will be fit enough to play a part.

What happened the last time these two sides met? Well, these two have in fact never met before at all in their history. As mentioned earlier, both countries will see this as a must-win match with games against Portugal and Spain to come, which could result in a very open encounter - a good sign for the neutrals watching on.

As for Iran, their star player has got to be Sardar Azmoun. The 23-year-old is arguably the best striker in Asia on current form and has already racked up an impressive 23 goals for the international team since making his debut in May 2014. He was one of the top scorers in qualifying with a total of 11 goals and he will fancy his chances of adding to that this afternoon in this game. Iran have only ever won one match at the World Cup finals and Azmoun will be the man who could potentially change that this summer if he is able to deliver as he has been doing of late.

So who are the key players for both sides? The main man for Morocco is undoubtedly Benatia. The French-born ex-Bayern Munich star brings experience to Morocco’s backline and will not be phased by the pressure of playing at a major international tournament such as this. He needs to ensure that he keeps his fellow defenders in check as Morocco’s best chance of being successful is by keeping things tight at the back and hitting their opponents on the break. They do also have the ability to score goals at the other end. Khalid Boutaïb was their top scorer in qualifying with four goals and he will be looking to add to that tally here.

These two sides are very similar to each other in regards to both being solid at the back. Morocco are a very resilient side under the management of Hervé Renard and they conceded just one goal in qualifying. This is largely down to the central defensive partnership of Mehdi Benatia and Roman Saïss, who will both be vital for their side throughout the summer in Russia. If they can maintain their high standards throughout the tournament, Morocco could cause an upset and potentially find a way out of this group.

This may not be the most intriguing game of the World Cup so far, but who knows, it could turn out to be a superb game of football! This is the first time that Morocco have qualified for the World Cup in a whopping 20 years whilst it is the first time that Iran have qualified for back-to-back World Cups in their history. This game presents a fantastic opportunity for both sides to try and begin their World Cup campaign with a victory to give them the best chance of progressing in a tough group which also includes Portugal and Spain.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s World Cup group stage match between Morocco and Iran at the Krestovsky Stadium. The game gets underway at 4.00pm, but stick around until then because we’ll have plenty of build-up to keep you entertained.