Russia vs Egypt Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Uruguay and Saudi Arabia don't play until Wednesday so a win wouldn't put Russia into the last 16 tonight, but would virtually assure them of it given the minute chances of Saudi Arabia defeating Uruguay. A win for Egypt would bring them back into contention as favourites to progress alongside Uruguay, whilst a draw would suit Russia as it'd likely leave Egypt needing a Russia defeat to Uruguay and heavy win over Saudi Arabia on the final group day for them to progress.

Denis Cheryshev certainly took his chance when coming off the bench in the opener, scoring twice - including a sensational effort with the outside of his foot in stoppage time. He's expected to come into the starting line-up today, hoping to link with exciting talent Aleksandr Golovin who himself bagged a free-kick whilst assisting two goals in the Saudi win.

One difference today is that the African side are expected to have Mohamed Salah back in their starting XI. He thought he'd had his World Cup hopes dashed after being carried off with a shoulder injury in the Champions League final, and wasn't deemed fit enough to come off the bench in the opener against Uruguay. However, local Egyptian papers are tipping Salah to be back in the side today, he'll hope to pick up the sensational form that saw him score over 40 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

Egypt should prove a tougher task than Saudi Arabia did, Hector Cuper's side proving to be strong opposition for Uruguay in their opening game, keeping the likes of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani out before a late Jose Giminez winner snatched a win for the favourites.

Once Robbie Williams had belted out some classics and flipped the bird at a TV camera, the tournament was ready to get underway and Russia's start was beyond their wildest dreams. Wiping the floor with Saudi Arabia, a goal from Yury Gazinsky broke the deadlock after just 12 minutes and the hosts didn't look back, triumphing 5-0. Saudi Arabia were poor, admittedly, but Russia could only beat what's put in front of them and will aim to do so today.

The general feeling amongst Russian support is good, especially after they romped to victory on the opening day, which seems like an age ago now such is the drama we've already witnessed in what's shaping up to be a memorable tournament.

Good evening everyone, and welcome to our coverage of today's final World Cup game, as Russia and Egypt officially get Matchday 2 underway with their Group A fixture. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll be taking you through events with a minute-by-minute commentary, kick-off at the Saint Petersburg Stadium set for 19:00 GMT. We'll have team news around an hour prior, so stick with us as we take that in and build up to the game.