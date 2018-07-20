Mesut Ozil named in travelling Arsenal party for Singapore tour

New Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has announced his squad for the club's tour of Singapore.

The squad list features Mesut Ozil, who is back following Germany's disappointing World Cup campaign - and he'll have the new number ten shirt too.

The Gunners are set to play two International Champions Cup matches, one against Atletico Madrid on Thursday 26th July and another against PSG, Emery's former side, on Saturday 28th.

World Cup players return

As well as Ozil returning to the Arsenal setup following their first few weeks of full training, Alex Iwobi who played a hand in Nigeria's campaign, and Mohamed Elneny who featured for Egpyt are both back.

They didn't play against Borehamwood last Saturday, and also missed behind closed doors clashes against Crawley and Brentford in midweek.

The return of Ozil will be welcome for the club, who will be eager to get him back to full fitness ahead of two pivotal Premier League matches against Manchester City and Chelsea at the start of the season.

Danny Welbeck, David Ospina and Nacho Monreal enjoyed longer World Cup runs than their aforementioned teammates and are therefore given extended breaks.

Granit Xhaka also misses out after reaching the last 16 with Switzerland whilst fellow countryman and new signing Stephan Lichtsteiner is not with the club yet.

The same can be said for Uruguayan Lucas Torreira.

Youngsters involved

A number of exciting young players have been included in the squad, and will look to push themselves for a more regular place in the senior team.

Konstantinos Mavropanos is among those travelling to Singapore, as is Ainsley Maitland-Niles who is set for a consistent role in the side this campaign.

There is also a place for Reiss Nelson who scored in Arsenal's 8-0 win over Borehamwood. Eddie Nketiah and Chris Willock will also be with the squad.

Less familiar names include full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu and Emile Smith Rowe who was impressive for the youth sides last term.

New acquisition from Lorient, 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi is another player who will travel with the team.

Fringe players left out

A number of players are left facing uncertain futures with the club after being left out of the squad.

There is no Joel Campbell whose Costa Rica side were knocked out at the group stage at the World Cup, and his Arsenal future looks far from certain after various loan spells under Arsene Wenger.

Carl Jenkinson also misses out, whilst so does young French midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide. The latter is hotly tipped and scored a fine goal in Arsenal's opening pre-season match so it may come as a surprise to see him left out.

Also not travelling is Chuba Akpom who is reportedly subject of a £2m bid from Belgian side Sint-Truiden, where he spent the second half of last season on loan at - and also Krystian Bielik.

There is, however, room for Lucas Perez. It was thought that he may be departing the North London side this summer but it seems Emery may have plans for the Spanish forward.

Full Arsenal squad:

Goalkeepers - Petr Cech, Bernd Leno, Emi Martinez.

Defenders - Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Mavropanos, Sokratis, Osei-Tutu.

Midfielders - Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Nelson, Smith-Rowe, Willock, Aaron Ramsey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi.

Forwards - Nketiah, Perez, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.