Huddersfield Town sign attacker Adama Diakhaby from AS Monaco

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of versatile attacker Adama Diakhaby from Champions League side AS Monaco for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has signed on a three-year contract, which runs until the end of the 2020/21 campaign, with the West Yorkshire side also having the option to extend it by a further year.

Diakhaby can play on either win or in the central attacking midfielder area, so he should add some much-needed pace and skill to the Terrier’s attack.

Diakhaby completed his medical earlier in the week and he has now joined up with his new Town teammates in Frankfurt, where they are preparing for their pre-season games at the weekend.

He has been capped at Under 21 level for France and arrives at Town with experience in France’s top flight as well as in European competition.

The left-footed forward made just ten Ligue 1 starts last season, scoring three goals.

Wagner: “He is a very hungry young footballer”

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner has commented on the signing saying:“I’m very happy to be able to welcome Adama to Huddersfield Town today.

"He is a very hungry young footballer with a strong desire to succeed in England, which is fantastic for our Club.”

Before adding: “Obviously he is still learning and improving at 22 years old, but he already has many of the qualities that we look for in our attacking players.

"He’s a direct player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and with genuine pace, which suits our style perfectly.”

“We’re really looking forward to working with him on the training pitch and seeing him pull on our blue and white shirt in games, as I’m sure our fans are too!” Wagner concluded.

Diakhaby becomes Huddersfield’s second signing from the French side this summer after Terence Kongolo joined for a club record fee last month.