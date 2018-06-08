Huddersfield Town permanently sign Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco

Huddersfield Town secured a major coup by signing Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco.

The Dutch defender proved pivotal in helping the Terriers remain in the Premier League last season, and Huddersfield had asked if he was available to return.

Kongolo stated that he was open to the return if unable to secure guarantees from the French club of regular first-team starts.

The Dutch international did not get the guarantees he was looking for, and the Terriers opened up negotiations with Kongolo on returning to the John Smith Stadium on a permanent basis.

Huddersfield announced on Friday that they secured the signature of the 24-year-old on a four-year contract.

The fee is undisclosed, however, it is a club record fee.

Wagner delighted

Kongolo impressed head coach David Wagner and the fans when he came over on loan from the French club and was one of their targets for signing as soon as he became available.

Speaking to the club's website about the signing, the German boss stated: “I’m so happy that we’ve brought Terence back as a permanent Huddersfield Town player ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

"His signing is a big statement for this club."

The Dutch international played 13 games for the Terriers whilst on loan transferring between centre-back and left-back.

“Terence gives us a fantastic option at centre back and at left back and the way that he defends on the front foot is perfect for our style," Wagner added.

"He is also at the start of his career as a 24-year-old and it’s exciting for us to think he can still get better and better from the high level he’s already at."

Excellent addition

The defender is an excellent addition to the squad and will strengthen the defence of the Terriers, which at times last season proved to be a bit of an issue.

Signing on the dotted line for four years shows serious intent by Huddersfield Town at remaining in the top-flight and moving up the table to become a regular fixture.

The second player signing of the summer was announced with pomp and circumstance as the Terrier Band struck up to introduce the new member of the squad.

Unlike other signings, Kongolo will not have any teething problems fitting into the squad.