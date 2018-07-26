Who else could come and go at West Ham as the transfer window edges closer to ending?

With two weeks of the transfer window left, West Ham may still want to splash some more cash on even more reinforcements.

There have been a number of names linked with the Hammers, but who could still come and go at the Olympic Stadium in coming weeks?

Potential ins

Ángel Romero (Corinthians)

The 26-year-old 13 times capped Paraguay international moved to Corinthians in the summer of 2014 for the reported fee of two million pounds. In that time the 5'8" versatile winger - who can also play as a striker - has managed to pick up 114 caps for the current Brazilian champions while scoring 14 goals, assisting 13 times and winning the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A twice.



Romero would be nothing more than a squad player for the Hammers, but he would be an interesting asset to the squad providing a decent backup.



Rating: 5/10

Stefano Sturaro (Juventus)

The 25-year-old has been in the sight of the Hammers since the very start of the window. The 5'9" Italian made 19 caps for Juventus last season, with 12 coming in the Serie A, 5 in the UEFA Champions League and 2 in Coppa Italia playing both as a deep sitting CM or a RB.



According to reports both West Ham and Leicester are heavily interested in the player who's currently valued at £17m, although it is believed that no offcial offer has been made yet despite his agent saying otherwise.



He would be a very good replacement for Pedro Obiang, who's departure is looking more and more likely with every single day although his price-tag might be a little too much.



Rating: 6/10

João Mário (Inter Milan)

The Euro 2016 winner with Portugal has already been in the ranks of West Ham for the past six months on a loan deal from Inter Milan, and he seemed to have impressed a big majority of the fan base after scoring twice and assisting once in 1,026 minutes of Premier League action.



At first it seemed like the Hammers wouldn't be going back for the 25-year-old after the arrival of Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko, but the possible departures of Pedro Obiang and Cheikhou Kouyate may just force Manuel Pellegrini to have another look in.



Although the deal would be nothing more than a season-long loan, it would still provide a very big asset for the club in a very creative attacking midfielder with a lot of vision who's already played at the London Stadium, therefore would be an instant impact.



Rating: 9/10

Martín Benítez (Club Atlético Independiente)

The 24-year-old Argentinian winger seems just like a bit better and younger version of Angel Romero.



The 5'6" versatile winger who can play on right, on the left, as a nine or as a 10 would be another cheap squad player to provide backup.

Rating: 6/10

Divock Origi (Liverpool FC)

Arguably the most interesting out of the bunch is West Ham's interest in out-of-favour Liverpool striker Divock Origi on loan.



With reports emerging that the Merseyside club will want to get rid make back some of the money spent this transfer window, the Hammers seem to instantly gain interest in the 23-year-old prolific and skillful Belgian, although it would only be a loan deal to provide back-up after Andy Carroll's yet another injury setback.



Rating: 7/10

Potential outs

Pedro Obiang (U.C. Sampdoria)

Currently the biggest transfer saga including West Ham is the fight to keep Pedro Obiang.



There is a lot of speculation over the Spaniard's want to go back to his previous club, Sampdoria. Some outlets have suggested that the transfer is in advanced talks.

More on the deal you can read here.

Cheikhou Kouyate (FC Porto/Crystal Palace)

It might just be the end of his West Ham career for the 28-year-old.



After reports from Portugal about FC Porto being ready to offer £14m for the Senegal captain emerged, it seems like Crystal Palace is ready to swoop in with an £10m offer and try to get the deal done first. Although it looks like the Hammers won't sell before having a replacement ready to go, both interested clubs will step up their interest in the coming days.



After a lot of inconsistency coming from the popular 'Cheikh' in past seasons it might just be the time to sell.

Reece Oxford

After his fantastic first-team debut at the age of 16 against Arsenal everyone thought that future for the young defender shines very, very bright. But after the £30k-per-week pay-rise Reece seems to have lost interest in his boyhood club openly stating his want to go back to Germany after his loan spell with Borussia Mönchengladbach, therefore West Ham is looking to cash-in on him for around £10m.



He certainly is talented, but his attitude seems to be far off from what would be expected from the 19-year-old.

Michail Antonio (Crystal Palace)

Michail Antonio, who came in from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2015, might be on the brink after the arrival of Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko.



A big interest from Crystal Palace, his recent injury problems and apparent bad behaviour that left a few of the main team players upset may have just decided on the 28-year-old forward's future by itself.



Valued at £15m-£20m English international looks unlikely to leave this summer as Manuel Pellegrini wants to give him a chance at least until January.

Jordan Hugill/Sam Byram

Bad business. Nothing more, nothing less.



Sam Byram is looking very likely to leave on loan to Nottingham Forest while Jordan Hugill seems to be back at Preston North End after six months, although the Hammers are looking to sell both instead of loaning them out.