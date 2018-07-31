Arsenal vs Chelsea preview: Could Lucas Torreira get his debut in London derby?

Arsenal will take on Chelsea in Dublin on Wednesday evening as the sides continue their campaigns in the International Champions Cup.

London derbies are always worth looking forward to, but this one won't be as ferocious as many in the past. Still, despite it being in pre-season, being relatively close to home will impact the atmosphere wonderfully.

The two are looking to rebuild for the upcoming season, after finishing outside out of the top four last time out. That said, this game should still make for a great match-up.

Maurizio Sarri vs Unai Emery

One of the main talking points heading into this game is the meeting of two new managers in London, both of which have a task on their hands. With limited financial resources and squad morale in jeopardy prior to their appointments, both have done well to get supporters back onside.

Granted, Chelsea haven't done too well from a transfer standpoint having only recruited Jorginho from Sarri's former club, but Arsenal could use this to their advantage by targeting areas of weakness.

Unai Emery has a different approach to Maurizio Sarri. Where the Spaniard demands respect, Sarri often gets it naturally due to his daunting appearance. Both have been hard at work in training, but this game will have been at the back of their minds. It's their first meeting at their new clubs, so it could well be an intriguing one to see play out.

New signings could make Arsenal debuts

Arsenal have already seen Matteo Guendouzi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Bernd Leno in action after joining the club, but both Lucas Torreira and Stephan Lichtsteiner have been away after impressing on World Cup duty with Uruguay and Switzerland respectively.

Having had their first training session though upon their return from extended breaks, Unai Emery may debate on whether or not to give them their debuts in this match. It would be a wise call to do so, but Arsenal fans are hopeful.

It's not as easy for Chelsea

Chelsea had a lot more stars in the closing stages of the World Cup, particularly with Belgium. The Blues also have the Community Shield with Manchester City to prepare for, so they may take this game with a pinch of salt.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek cut his holiday short and returned to first team training so could be a fair bet to start this game. However, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi, Thibaut Courtois, N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud will still miss out having not yet returned to training. The Frenchman will not be granted an emotional reunion with his former employers but Chelsea fans could find solace in a weakened team, especially with their match-up with last season's champions looming on the horizon.