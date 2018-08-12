Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City: Player ratings as Foxes suffer defeat in season opener

Leicester fans will arguably feel aggrieved to have left Old Trafford with zero points in a game in which the Foxes seemed to dominate for much of the match which ended 2-1 to the home side.

The home side, Manchester United, were gifted a penalty in the second minute of the match when Foxes defender Daniel Armartey handled the ball inside the Leicester box, which Paul Pogba then converted.

The Foxes however then pressed the home side for much of the game and were unfortunate to come away with nothing.

It was a good match to bring in the new Premier League season, but how did the Leicester players fair individually?

Foxes' Maguire solid in Defence

Kasper Schmeichel - 7/10: Despite the result, the Leicester shot stopper had very little to do. He coped well however with close range shots from Pogba and Luke Shaw.

Daniel Amartey - 5/10: Gave away a penalty in the early stages of the game with a raised hand. Despite his pacy advantage, the right back struggled against Alexis Sanchez and was eventually substituted for Rachid Ghezzal in the 63rd minute.

Harry Maguire - 7/10: The young England centre back coped well under the spotlight following attention during the recent transfer window. Was strong throughout and he seemed to win all aerial balls that came his way, causing frustration for the home side.

Wes Morgan - 5/10: Solid in the first half cutting out many attempted through balls from the Red Devils, but fell away in the second half due to the continued pace of the game.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10: His driving runs forward into United’s half caused havoc for the home side. Linked up tremendously with Demarai Gray and James Maddison.

Midfield

Ricardo Pereira - 6/10: Began the game on the right wing and conducted himself well showing blistering pace and good technical crossing abilities. He played the final 30 minutes at right-back and had a part to play in Leicester’s goal but was caught on the wrong side of a through ball to Shaw which led to United’s second.

Wilfred Ndidi - 7/10: Was relentless in the heart of Leicester’s midfield making good tackles and winning aerial challenges. A constant headache for the likes of Pogba and Juan Mata.

Adrien Silva - 5/10: Gave the ball away far too much throughout the game. Was eventually substituted in the 80th minute for Vicente Iborra after a bad knock.

Demarai Gray - 8/10: Leicester’s man of the match. He linked well with Chilwell and Maddison for large parts of the first half to which the home side seemed incapable of containing. His forward runs at the United defence caused havoc throughout.

New signing controls Leicester Attack

James Maddison - 7/10: The new Foxes’ signing was the main source of creative spark in the first half. He was a nuisance for the home side and constantly closed down any player in red. Was unlucky not to score and was substituted strangely on the 63rd minute for Jamie Vardy.

Kelechi Iheanacho - 6/10: Misfiring for much of the game. Any decent crosses that were made into the box were unable to find the Nigerian as he was caught out of position too often when trying to find the ball deep.

Substitutes

Jamie Vardy - 7/10: Brought on for Maddison in the 63rd minute, it was a textbook Vardy performance. The England striker showed no fitness concerns following his summer in Russia and was a constant concern for the United defence, coming close twice. He first fired over the bar from close range and a second attempt which found Gray in the six-yard-box was saved by David De Gea. He claimed a consolation goal for the Foxes in the 93rd minute after latching onto Periera’s cross which clattered the post.

Rachid Ghezzal - 6/10: He was brought into the game to replace Armartey in the 63rd minute and took position on the right wing. Did well and was a strong presence. Played a beautiful ball to his counterpart on the opposite wing on numerous occasions to open up the play. He will need more time to settle but early signs suggest he Is a player to watch for the foxes.

Vicente Iborra - 6/10: Brought on to replace Silva who took a knock in the 80th minute. He conducted himself in the centre in a calming way and slowed down play in favour of the visitors.