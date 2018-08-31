Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth Preview: Sarri looking to make it four wins from four

Chelsea will be looking to make it four wins from four consecutive games when they host AFC Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Maurizio Sarri’s side have had a solid start to the season and have already managed to overcome a number of different tests provided to their side already.

The Cherries will pose another test to the Blues this Saturday, with Eddie Howe’s side having already picked up seven points from a possible nine so far.

No new concerns for Sarri

Sarri has revealed that he has no new injury concerns ahead of the home match with Bournemouth and could look to field the same team that managed to get a hard-fought victory against Newcastle United last weekend.

Cesc Fabregas remains an absentee for the Blues as he looks to continue his recovery from a knee injury that he picked up.

However, it is understood that Willian could make a return to the starting line-up after he came on as a second-half substitute in the win at St. James’ Park.

Alvaro Morata is expected to lead the line once again, although Olivier Giroud will be looking to push for a starting place ahead of the Spaniard, who has recently been recalled to his national side after missing the World Cup.

Predicted Starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Hazard, Morata.

Howe could hand Premier League debut to club-record signing

Howe could welcome new faces into his side when they make the trip to west London on Saturday.

Bournemouth could hand Jefferson Lerma his Premier League debut when they meet at Stamford Bridge, with the Colombian expected to be fit for the clash.

The midfielder is the club’s record signing after he completed a move from Levante. He featured in their 3-0 victory against Milton Keynes Dons in the League Cup in midweek.

Adam Smith returns to the side after he served his one-match ban following the red card he received against Everton.

Lys Mousset is out with an ankle injury, whilst Marc Pugh also remains a doubt for the trip to the capital with a calf issue.

Predicted Starting XI: Begovic; Smith, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels; Ibe, L. Cook, Lerma, Fraser; Wilson, King.