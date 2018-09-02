Jonas Lössl 'very happy to be back' in Terriers' draw versus Everton

A Philip Billing headed opener for Huddersfield Town was cancelled out by a Dominic Calvert-Lewin equaliser for Everton a mere 90 seconds later, so the teams could share the points in a 1-1 draw at Merseyside.

Town goalkeeper Jonas Lössl, who was making his first Premier League start of the season, spoke to HTTV after the game to reflect and discuss; the goals, the competition within the squad and the Terriers' supporters.

“We showed big character”

It was a well-deserved point for the Terriers, and when asked how happy the dressing room were, Lössl said:

“It’s a little bit of a feeling today that, now we were in front; maybe there was more to get, but in the end, we showed big spirit, big character to get that point – it’s a good point.”

It was probably Town’s best performance of the season so far, and Lössl was happy to see some of the form returning from last season:

“It’s nice to see that we can find some of the characteristics that we had last season. Standing by each other’s shoulder and really fighting for the point and defend. I think that was always the plan today and it was a good plan, and I think it worked,” said the Danish ‘keeper.

“[The plan was] standing a little bit lower, not as low as you have seen before, but standing in a good block, getting three central defenders in, and really fighting from there. Punishing them on their set pieces – which we knew they were weak,” he continued.

Town’s goal came from a Chris Löwe corner, which was flicked on by a Toffee’s player, allowing Billing to head home, in what was his first Premier League goal.

Head coach David Wagner admitted after the game that his squad had been working hard on set pieces in training, and on this, Lössl said:

“I think hats off to Hughesy (Andrew Hughes – First Team Coach) today. He works really hard every week, and today it paid off. It was very nice to see”

On his fellow countryman’s goal, he added: “Congratulations to him. I know he’s waited for that for a while.”

Slight disappointment among encouraging performance

From a defensive perspective, it was disappointing for Town to concede so quickly after taking the lead.

“That’s like the worst thing about the game today - how we conceded that so quickly. I don’t know what happened yet, I think we need to go home and watch the video,” said the Dane.

Before adding: “We spoke about them being very strong on their crosses, so in the end, we let one in.”

“I’m always motivated”

From a personal perspective, Lössl said it was very nice to be back between the sticks for his first start in the league this season.

“I’m very, very happy to be back. I’ve worked very hard to be here – so I’m very, very pleased.”

Summer signing Ben Hamer started the season with the gloves for Wagner’s side, but picked up a knee injury last week, paving the way for Lössl to make his way back into the starting XI.

When asked if this extra competition has kicked him on even more to earn back his starting shirt, the 29-year-old said: “I’m always motivated to get in that goal.

“It’s nice to have Ben here. Ben is a great goalkeeper, and hopefully we can compete against each other and push each other to an even bigger level,” he added.

When asked how that competition helps both him and Hamer, he said: “The coach wants some competition on the whole pitch, and if we give each other that, we push each other to be the best every day. Hopefully, that will pay off on the pitch as well.”

“It’s fantastic to feel the supporters”

Huddersfield played with a back five today, and Lössl was asked how this affected his game in terms of his communication, and the Danish stopper said:

“I know all the lads out there, so I don’t know if the communication was that different. I think in general that’s a part of our success – to play as a team, and communication is an important part in that, and I think it worked well, as always.”

Lössl gave a special mention to the Town supporters who travelled to Goodison Park, as they were in fine voice throughout the game: “Its fantastic. Also, given that we maybe not get all the points we needed – with an unlucky draw last time [against Cardiff] – its fantastic to feel the supporters.

“We need it and it’s great to see,” he added.

The Town supporters played a big part in their survival last season, and the shot stopper was asked how important it is for them to stick with the team this season, even if results are always going their way.

“It’s very important. They did last season, and everybody saw what we altogether achieved – and they were a big part of that,” he said.

Wagner sees “great spirit”

Premier League clubs now head into an international break, and Lössl thinks it was very important to head into that with a very good point against Everton.

“It’s great. It would have been devastating not to get anything from here. Now we know we are on the way. As the coach has told us – he sees great attitude, great spirit, great fighting, and that’s the basics of our game,” commented Lössl.

“We just need to bring on that, and then the rest will come,” he concluded.