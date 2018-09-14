Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview: Unbeaten Reds face Wembley examination

In a fixture regarded as one of the most exciting of the season, both sides are desperate to maintain a strong start to the season in a bid to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League crown.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have had a blistering start to the season, flawlessly boasting a 100%-win record, albeit only four games in. Liverpool are yet to face a ‘top six’ side this season, and Tottenham offer an honest test of where they are at this term.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side started the season strongly with three wins from four, most notably a three-nil thrashing of Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United at Old Trafford. Tottenham will be keen to return to winning ways after a shock loss to Watford before the international break left them three points behind leaders Liverpool.

Last season’s fixture at Wembley saw Spurs romp to a 4-1 victory in what was a pinnacle moment in Liverpool’s season, being the catalyst for change and a turn in form for Klopp’s men. Dejan Lovren and Simon Mignolet had calamitous performances in the reverse fixture, with both to miss out in what has been a year of mass changes at the back.

Team news

Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris have both been ruled out for Spurs in what is a massive blow for Pochettino, who may now be ruing the club’s decision not to invest in the squad this summer.

Alli recently appeared in England’s UEFA Nations League fixture against Spain but has since been ruled out until at least next week with a hamstring injury. Erik Lamela is most likely to take his place on the wing with Heung-Min Son unlikely to start after a month away on international duty.

No Lloris

Lloris continues to be surrounded by off the pitch troubles; he will be unavailable for several weeks with a thigh injury, paving way for Michel Vorm to take his place between the sticks.

Liverpool will be without Dejan Lovren who is not expected to return until late October after arriving back at Melwood following the World Cup with an unusual stomach injury. Joe Gomez is expected to start after taking the Croatians place at the heart of a Liverpool defence that has only conceded once this season.

Adam Lallana is another England casualty after requiring further attention to a groin issue and is likely to return to action at the end of the month, missing out on a trip to Wembley.

Simon Mignolet is likely to be fit for the bench after suffering a minor injury on international duty, however young ‘keeper Kamil Grabara is on standby to fill in on the bench should the Belgian not recover in time.