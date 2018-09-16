Tottenham player ratings in 2-1 loss to Liverpool

Unlike the loss to Watford before the international break, Tottenham were thoroughly outplayed by Liverpool. The Reds were on it right from the beginning, having a goal disallowed within the first minute of the game, and dominating early on. Georginio Wijnaldum got the first goal for Liverpool in the 39th minute, heading in a rebound after a mix-up in Tottenham's defending. Michel Vorm made the second save, but the ball crossed the goal line, so a goal was given. Liverpool would double their lead exactly 15 minutes later, with a low cross coming in, Jan Vertonghen hitting the ball into his own crossbar, which deflected to Vorm, slipping between his fingers and Roberto Firmino tapping it in.

Tottenham made some attacking changes after that and largely controlled the possession, committing men forward, so Liverpool often found themselves breaking, but couldn't get a third to put the match away. Erik Lamela scored in the third minute of injury time after a corner, and Son Heung-Min had his ankle kicked by Sadio Mané in the box, very likely a penalty on most days.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Michel Vorm: 6/10 - Yes, Vorm let in two goals, both of which were largely his fault after a poor punch and letting the ball slip between his fingers, but he still made eight saves. Tottenham kept getting caught out in two-on-two situations, where Vorm deserves as much credit as the centre-backs in not shipping four or five goals.

Kieran Trippier: 5/10 - Both full-backs had rough games, but that was mostly due to being positioned in a very attacking position. Rose seemed to be the more used of the two, so it's a slightly below-average game for Trippier, who didn't quite make an impact. He was quite unlucky to not be able to take either of the direct free kicks that Tottenham had.

Toby Alderweireld: 6/10 - The centre half was handed a tough task, being the last defender due to his slightly better pace to Vertonghen. Alderweireld still managed to minimize the threat from the counter-attacks, giving Vorm a chance to make a save. The Belgian did have a mistake when trying to play out the back, but his defensive advantages definitely outweigh them.

Jan Vertonghen: 6/10 - Vertonghen also had a hard job - marking Salah. The Belgian did his job well, as the forward struggled to get free and did not score, thanks to Vertonghen. "Super Jan" also made some mistakes, clearing the cross that lead to the second goal only into the post, and stuck a finger into Firmino's eye socket.

Danny Rose: 4/10 - Rose had a poor game today, being the more used of the full-backs. Rose's final pass wasn't on, he struggled some with his first touch, and Davies will probably be solidified as the first-choice left-back.

Midfielders

Christian Eriksen: 6/10 - With the absence of Dele Alli and addition of Eric Dier, Eriksen was slotted in a more attacking role, but still found himself dropping deeper to start moves because of Liverpool's pressing. He got a solid opportunity with a free kick just outside the box but failed to trouble Alisson. The Dane was still the main creative outlet of Tottenham, but he is just still trying to get into form.

Harry Winks: 5/10 - This was Winks' first start since December, and the young midfielder had an alright game, though physically, he was outmatched by the likes of Keita and Milner. Winks was subbed off for a more attacking option in Son.

Eric Dier: 4/10 - Dier had an absolutely terrible mistake with a back pass between the centre-backs, putting Salah through on goal. Dier did not seem to hang back with the centre-backs as much as expected and maybe should have had a more defensive role in the match.

Victor Wanyama: 5/10 - Wanyama replaced Dier in the final minutes of the game, just getting some fresh legs on the field. We might see the Kenyan make his first start of the season against Inter Milan in the Champions League after making his first appearance of the season in this game.

Mousa Dembélé: 5/10 - It was a lot of improvement for Dembélé, partly due to having Dier to cover for him, which enabled him to get forward. The Belgian still had some weaknesses in his game today, even getting outmuscled at some points. The midfielder is likely getting a rest in the Champions League game, as he is still yet to really get going this season.

Forwards

Harry Kane: 5/10 - A rather poor game from Kane, who struggled to make any sort of impact. The striker was almost invisible, getting two chances. First, Kane missed an opportunity to redirect a ball on target in the six-yard box, but mishit it, as well as a looping header saved by Alisson in the 85th minute. Kane will definitely be looking to bounce back in the Champions League

Lucas Moura: 6/10 - Lucas had a solid game, single-handedly creating one of the best chances for Spurs. Moura received the ball from Eriksen, took a great touch to leave Robertson behind, passed another man, cut inside on his right, and was unlucky to only hit the post. Had the Brazilian equalized for 1-1 at that moment, the game might have gone differently.

Erik Lamela: 7/10 - Lamela came on in the 61st minute and was Tottenham's most influential player. The Argentine wreaked havoc off the right, as he cut inside and was very close to pegging one back for Spurs in the 84th minute. He would do so less than 10 minutes later, when a corner kick came through the box all the way to Lamela on the far post, the ball bounced up off his chest and he smashed it in with his left.

Son Heung-Min: 6/10 - Son replaced Winks for the final 15 minutes and was a dangerous option in the box. The ball fell to the Asian Games gold medalist in the final minute of injury time. The South Korean could have taken a shot from the first touch, but he cut onto his left, got fouled by Mané, but unfortunately for Tottenham, referee Michael Oliver was out of position and did not call for a final minute penalty kick.