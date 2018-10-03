Philip Billing wins Huddersfield Town’s September Player of the Month

Huddersfield Town’s Blue and White Foundation members have voted Philip Billing as their Player of the Month for September.

Billing, who was narrowly beaten to the award in August by Terence Kongolo, topped the voting counts this time around, ahead of German defender Chris Löwe, who has himself put in some impressive displays.

First Premier League goal

The 22-year-old midfielder, who has played every minute of league action so far this season, got off to a flying start at the beginning of the month; as he scored his first Premier League goal against Everton at Goodison Park.

The young Dane was also involved in Town’s only other September goal, as his long throw inside five minutes at the King Power Stadium was flicked on by Laurent Depoitre for Zanka to give the Terriers the lead against Leicester City.

As well being a creative threat going forward, Billing has been at the heart of the Terriers’ midfield – making 26 successful tackles, with a 69% tackle success rate.

He has also made 287 successful passes so far this season, spanning across seven games.

Billings rise to the first team

The 6’6” tall midfielder joined Huddersfield as a teenager after being scouted from his original club Esqbjerg in Denmark. He was invited for a trial during the second half of the 2012/13 season, which was subsequently successful.

He signed his first professional contract in October 2013, where he then continued to be an integral part of Town’s academy.

His first team debut was as a substitute against Leicester in April 2014, with his first start coming 18 months later in Town’s 2-2 draw with Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

Over the next couple of seasons he became more involved with the squad, until his breakthrough came during Town’s 2016-17 promotion season.

The Dane played 24 games that season, scoring two goals, with his 30-yard effort against Cardiff City being awarded Huddersfield’s goal of the season.

He was also awarded youth player of the season in 2016/17.

Billing made 16 appearances during Town’s debut Premier League campaign, one which, for him, was hampered by a foot injury for several months.

He has now cemented himself in David Wagner’s starting line-up, and Town fans are now starting to see more of his quality across the field – both offensively and defensively.