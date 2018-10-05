Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 West Ham United: Seagulls record second victory as Hammers unbeaten run ends

Brighton & Hove Albion recorded their third successive victory in the Premier League over West Ham United, thanks to a first-half goal from Glenn Murray.

The loss puts an end to an impressive unbeaten run by the Irons, possibly giving them a reality check on the South coast.

Seagulls quick out of the blocks

The game started out with Brighton on the front foot, Anthony Knockaert as well as new-signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh looking to cause headaches from the flanks for the Hammers backline, creating a few half chances, although nothing to really test Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks.

Despite this, the first real chance of the game fell the way of Manuel Pellegrini’s side, as Pablo Zabaleta was fouled down the right by Jahanbakhsh.

The free-kick was clearly one from the training ground, with record signing Felipe Anderson pulling the ball back to Marko Arnautovic, who brilliantly turned before unleashing a fierce volley that looked to be going in, until it was deflected away for a corner.

Whilst the first 20 minutes had been mostly all Brighton, it was West Ham who’d had the better chance, possibly due to the poor decision making from Chris Houghton’s side in the final third.

Murray breaks the deadlock

Following this, the fortunes of Houghton’s side changed, with Murray breaking the deadlock in the 25th minute.

West Ham sloppily lost the ball in possession as Mark Noble gave the ball to Andriy Yarmolenko, in a position that he didn’t look keen to receive it. Beram Kayal then broke down the left wing and whipped the ball into Murray, who simply couldn’t miss, unmarked from a few yards out.

Despite being infuriated that his side lost the ball so poorly, Pellegrini will be equally as livid at the Irons’ response defensively, as nobody looked close to blocking the cross, or challenging Murray in the middle.

West Ham’s response was slow, with Brighton still getting a lot of time on the ball, Arnautovic looking the most likely to create for the away side.

The Claret and Blues looked a completely different side in the first half to what they did last weekend against Manchester United, appearing lacklustre as they deservedly trailed.

Second-half Hammers respond well

The second-half started with the Hammers on top, dictating the game, with all of Anderson, Yarmolenko and Arnautovic looking busy and in the mood.

The best of the chances at the start of the half fell to Arnautovic, who played a quick one-two with Anderson before firing a well hit effort, straight into the grateful arms of Matt Ryan.

The Brighton defence held strong and were well organised for large parts of the game, as they desperately looked to hold on for their second victory of the season.

As the hour mark approached, there was just more of the same from the East Londoners, with the best chance of the half falling to Fabian Balbuena, unmarked six yards out, although unable to hit the target – a huge let off for the Seagulls.

Following the West Ham pressure, Brighton reacted well and fought their way back into the game, maybe much to the thanks of the home crowd, who were terrific throughout.

Another chance fell the way to Murray with just 20 minutes to go, as Knockaert’s corner was fiercely whipped in, however, he was unable to direct his header goalwards to double his tally and the South coasters lead.

A nervous 20 minutes followed for the Seagulls, as West Ham pressed on relentlessly for an equaliser, with Arnautovic again looking the main threat, although the home side defended heroicly to hold on for a much needed three points.

The Hammers will be disappointed to have lost this encounter, especially given the run of form they’d been on against superior opposition, although it was their first-half performance that has cost them the points.

Brighton now have a second win of the season under their belt, a huge relief to everyone at the club going into the international break.