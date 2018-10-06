Rafael Benitez on defeat to Manchester United

Newcastle United lost 3-2 to Manchester United after having a 2-0 lead at half time taken away from them.

The Magpies took an early lead, scoring two goals within the first twenty minutes of the first half of the match.

Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto's goals sent Newcastle into euphoria, with a hope of clinching their first victory of the season.

"It is difficult to take because we did so well."

"At 2-0 we had chances to score the third and we had control against a very good team," Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez told the BBC media after the game.

Snatched away at the death

Alexis Sanchez sent Newcastle to yet another defeat with a late 90th minute winner, to give Jose Mourinho's side three points at Old Trafford.

Benitez admitted the defeat is "difficult to take" when speaking to the press after the game. "We have been solid in a lot of the game, but we pushed forward well and created chances well, but we didn't take made the difference."

Relegation woes

Benitez's black and white army now sit in 19th, still in the danger zone of relegation.

The Spaniard spoke about the fear and upset both the fans, players and himself have, saying: "We have to stay calm and be sure we continue working in this way, because we will win games if we play like that."

Newcastle are still without a win this campaign and it is their joint-worst-ever start to a top-flight season.

Time to regroup

Due to the up-and-coming international break which sees Premier League fixtures put on hold for two weeks, it will allow time for Newcastle and its players to regroup and refocus their efforts on winning their next game which will be against Brighton and Hove Albion at home.

This will be a much-needed win for the Magpies.