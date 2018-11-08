Claude Puel claims no extra motivation needed for Leicester players ahead of Burnley 

Claude Puel spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of the Premier League clash between his Leicester City and Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

It is the first fixture to take place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester since Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and four other people tragically lost their lives two weeks ago and emotions are set to be high.

“Not easy to prepare for this game”

Many of Leicester’s first team players and staff returned from Thailand earlier in the week after attending the funeral of Khun Vichai in the capital of Thailand, Bangkok. Puel admitted that preparation for the visit of the Clarets has been difficult.

He said: "It is not easy to prepare for this game. The emotion, no consistency in training sessions. But we will compensate with our spirit and attitude and the support from the fans, of course.”

The Foxes manager went on to praise his side’s effort in their preparations stating; "The players have shown great maturity, it is like a family. It is important to honour our chairman and play a good game.

"We will manage the moment step by step but I feel in my players focus and soul. They have learned a lot about themselves in all this and I am proud of them all."

During the press conference, Puel was asked whether the tragedy could spur on his squad, but the Frenchman said he didn’t need to give his players any extra motivation because of their professionalism.

“I don't want to have the feeling to use this event to find a victory or solidarity to win the games and use this difficult moment just for the football,” said Puel.

There are several tributes planned for Khun Vichai and those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash. Thousands of fans plan to march from Jubilee Square in the city centre to the the King Power Stadium.

Puel said: "All the different support from everybody is great, of course. There is a lot of things planned to honour the chairman and it is great. It shows fans, club, staff and players are united in this moment. We are like a family.”

Maguire and Maddison out

Two of Leicester’s key players have been ruled out of the weekend’s game. England’s Harry Maguire and James Maddison have started every Premier League game so far this season for the foxes. Maguire limped off in the first half in the 1-0 victory over Cardiff last time out.

Puel disappointingly confirmed the two players would be out of contention by stating:

“Yes [it’s Maguire’s knee], from the Cardiff game. It will be a few weeks, we will make a point about his comeback after the international break. I do not have all the information about him.

“[Maddison] felt something the day after the Cardiff game. It’s not too serious but he will not play this game. It’s his knee, damage in the ligaments behind his knee.”

Burnley have work to do

Elsewhere, Burnley are on the back of three consecutive Premier League defeats, finding themselves 15th in the table. The Clarets manager Dyche has called for hard work from his side as they look for only their second win away from Turf Moor this season.

In the build up to the weekends game, Dyche said: “We have work to do, without a shadow of a doubt, but I couldn’t be more proud of the players and what they have all done to get where we are.

"But if we keep going about our business in that manner we will get our rewards.”